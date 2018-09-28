Senior Iranian Official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: Israelis Weak Compared To Iranians, Bones Of Zionists Will Be Crushed, Iranian Forces In Syria Can 'Take Any Action'

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is the special assistant to the speaker of the Iranian parliament and a former Iranian deputy foreign minister, was interviewed on Iraq's Al-Nujaba TV network. Abdollahian said that Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen is a Zionist plot to weaken Saudi Arabia, and that the Saudis' collaboration with the Zionists and the Americans is a "path towards division and weakness." He said that the Zionist slogan is "From the Nile to the Euphrates," and that the Iraqi people should not trust Israel because it is plotting against Iraq. He also expressed confidence that Jerusalem will be liberated. When asked whether Iran would attack Israel from the Golan Heights, Abdollahian added that Iran will respond as quickly as possible to any Israeli threat, and added that the Israelis will "taste bitter defeat," and that "the bones of the Zionists will undoubtedly be crushed." The interview aired on September 21, 2018.

"In Order To Be Able To Divide, Weaken, And Exhaust Saudi Arabia, The Zionists Entangled It In A Conflict In Yemen"

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: "Sadly, the Saudi regime thinks that through money and policies – by handing out dollars – it can win countries over. We believe that Saudi Arabia's role as a big brother is a thing of the past. We believe that the Saudi war against Yemen is 100% a Zionist plot. In order to be able to divide, weaken, and exhaust Saudi Arabia, the Zionists entangled it in a conflict in Yemen.

[...]

"I am one of the diplomats who are worried about the future of Saudi Arabia. Israel's map for the future of the region includes the division of Saudi Arabia. The Zionists entangled Saudi Arabia in a conflict between two Muslim countries in order to weaken both of them. The division of Saudi Arabia is not in the interest of Iran or in the interest of the other countries in the region. As much as we defend national unity and cohesion in Iraq and Syria, we defend national unity in Saudi Arabia, as a Muslim country. However, the Saudi rulers' collaboration with the Americans and the Zionists inadvertently puts Saudi Arabia on a path towards division and weakness.

[...]

"The Palestinian cause is still on many Iraqis' minds. The most important thing, which we must keep in mind, is that the Zionist slogan is: 'From the Nile to the Euphrates.' They strive for regional hegemony from the Nile to the Euphrates. A high-ranking Palestinian politician recently showed me a document which said that in the first years of the occupation of Palestine, the Zionists minted coins that showed the map of Greater Israel. That map included Iraq in its entirety, as well as large parts of the Saudi and Egyptian territories. This is the dream and intention of the Israelis and the Zionists. We should pin no hope on the Zionists and we must not trust them. The Iraqi people need to understand that the Israelis are plotting against Iraq. They have big dreams for Iraq."

[ ...]

"The Initial Agreements Between Syria And Iran State That The Islamic Republic Of Iran Can Make Any Decision Or Take Any Action That It Feels Will Help The Syrian Government To Eliminate The Terror"

Interviewer: "Will we pray in Jerusalem?"

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: "I have no doubt about this. With the blessing and support of the resistance, and through unity among the Palestinian factions, Jerusalem will be liberated. This is the true promise of Allah.

[...]

"The Syrian forces are present in the Golan. Additionally, in keeping with the military agreements between Iran and Syria, Iranian advisors can be present anywhere in Syria, at any time."

Interviewer: "So it's possible that you will attack the Zionist entity from the Golan..."

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: "I don't want to confirm that we are present in the Golan Heights, but I would like to say that when it comes to the war on terror, the initial agreements between Syria and Iran state that the Islamic Republic of Iran can make any decision or take any action that it feels will help the Syrian government to eliminate the terror..."

Interviewer: "Does Syria agree to an Iranian strike against the Zionist entity in the event of an Israeli aggression against Syria?"

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian: "The Israelis are very weak compared to the Iranians. If we feel threatened by the Zionists in any of the places in the region where we are present, we will respond as quickly as possible. But the Israelis do not dare to threaten the Islamic Republic.

[...]

"The Zionists will taste bitter defeat once again. The bones of the Zionists will undoubtedly be crushed, because their policies are based on injustice, violations, and plundering, rather than on justice and on the teachings of Judaism."