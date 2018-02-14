Saudi Imam Abdulwahab Al-Omari Prays For Allah To Hasten Annihilation Of Jews, Conversion Of Christians To Islam On Judgment Day

Saudi Imam Abdulwahab Al-Omari said, in a Friday sermon, that Allah turned the Jews into apes and pigs, and that on Judgment Day, they would be the soldiers of the Antichrist. According to Al-Omari, Jesus would descend before Judgment Day, accept the shari'a, and pursue the Antichrist, killing him at Lod. The Muslims would then "pounce on the Jews and kill them," according to Al-Omari, who concluded his sermon with prayers to Allah to "count them one by one, and kill them down to the very last one" and "not spare a single one of them." The sermon was delivered in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, and was posted on the Internet on January 28.

To view the clip of Imam Abdulwahab Al-Omari on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"These Are The Jews – Allah Cursed Them, Was Angry With Them, And Turned Them Into Apes And Pigs... The Muslims Will Continue To Confront Them Until Judgment Day"

Imam Abdulwahab Al-Omari: "These are the Jews. Allah cursed them, was angry with them, and turned them into apes and pigs. 'He would keep sending them until the Day of Resurrection those who would lay upon them a cruel torment.' They instigate strife among Muslims, and the Muslims will continue to confront them until Judgment Day. The Prophet Muhammad told us that they would continue to be [as a knife] at the throats of the believers, until Jesus, peace be upon him, descends before Judgment Day. The Muslims will fight the Jews. The Antichrist will be sent, and all his soldiers will be Jews, in Palestine and elsewhere. They are his helpers, his soldiers. Their number one desire is to annihilate Islam.

[...]

"Then Jesus, peace be upon him, will come. The Muslims will adhere to the religion of the Prophet Muhammad, and their imam will be the Mahdi, a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. Jesus will descend when the Muslims are in the middle of prayer, and he will pray behind them and behind their imam. He will then embrace the shari'a of the Prophet Muhammad. He will kill the pig, shatter the cross, and abolish the jizya poll tax, and all the Christians whom Allah will want to guide will convert to Islam."

"Even The Stones And Trees Will Say: 'Oh Muslim, There Is A Jew Behind Me, Come And Kill Him,' Oh Allah, Hasten Their Annihilation – Count Them One By One, And Kill Them Down To The Very Last One – Do Not Spare A Single One Of Them"

"Then Jesus will pursue the Antichrist. If the Antichrist were to set eyes upon Jesus, he would dissolve like salt in water, as told by our Prophet Muhammad. Jesus will catch the Antichrist in Lod, which is a city in Palestine, where they now have their largest airport. Jesus will catch the Antichrist in Lod, and will kill him with his spear. Allah will have the Antichrist killed by Jesus, son of Mary.

"The Muslims will then pounce on the Jews and kill them. They will not spare a single soul. Even the stones and trees will say: 'Oh Muslim, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.' Oh Allah, hasten their annihilation."

Congregation: "Amen."

Abdulwahab Al-Omari: "Oh Allah, count them one by one, and kill them down to the very last one."

Congregation: "Amen."

Abdulwahab Al-Omari: "Do not spare a single one of them."

Congregation: "Amen."