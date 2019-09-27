Russia This Week – Focus On Bilateral Relations – September 27, 2019

Russia This Week is a weekly review by the MEMRI Russian Media Studies Project, covering the latest Russia-related news and analysis from media in Russia, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in the Kremlin with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. (Source: Kremlin.ru)

On September 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in the Kremlin with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. From the Russian side, the meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

President Vladimir Putin: "Bilateral trade has grown 10 percent in recent months. It is satisfying to note that to a large extent, the growth is due to mutual supplies, including agricultural produce.

"We believe it is very important, given the difficult situation in Venezuela because of external pressure. So I think this part can be viewed as a kind of humanitarian cooperation, because these products are essential to the people's well-being and their immediate food needs...

"We are also implementing our major projects, primarily those in the energy sector. In all, Russia has invested about $4 billion in the Venezuelan economy.

"I would also like to note our military and military-technical cooperation. First of all, this is linked with Russia's obligations to service the Russian-made equipment purchased by Venezuela in the past. Components are delivered, and service centers are established on time and in strict compliance with our agreements.

"Of course, we also cooperate actively on the international arena. You know that Russia consistently supports all legitimate institutions of state authority, including the institution of the President and Parliament. We certainly support dialogue that you, Mr. President, and your Government conduct with the opposition forces. We consider any refusal to maintain dialogue as something irrational, detrimental to the country and jeopardizing the well-being of the Venezuelan people. We always support legitimate institutions of state authority. We are very happy to see you in Russia."

President Nicolas Maduro: "I am very happy to be here, in Russia, once again. I believe that we can jointly cope with any difficulties.

"We support our cooperation in all areas. Members of the Venezuelan-Russian high-level commission met this past May, and many matters discussed at its meeting were successfully resolved. This includes a number of areas, such as food supplies, healthcare, energy and many others.

"That is why our meeting today is very important. We can review this year's achievements and see what problems remain, what realities we are facing, how the situation is developing in a number of areas, and we can chart future plans.

"We always feel very comfortable in Moscow, and we are always happy to be here."

(Kremlin.ru, September 25, 2019)

Maduro tweeted:

"Successful visit to Moscow! A working meeting with our brother President Vladimir Putin, with whom we reviewed the entire map of cooperation in the political, economic, diplomatic, international, regional fields, among other important issues for Russia and Venezuela."

(Twitter.com/NicolasMaduro, September 27, 2019)



(Twitter.com/NicolasMaduro, September 27, 2019)

Putin: Russia Develops New Generation Weapons Capable Of Ensuring A Global Strategic Balance For Decades To Come

On September 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to participants in an event for Nuclear Industry Workers' Day. In his speech he said:

"It is important to ensure that this tremendous intellectual and technological legacy and the truly inexhaustible innovative potential of the nuclear industry are fully utilized to modernize the nation's economy, ensure national defense capability and energy security, and enhance Russia's competitive edge in global markets. I would like to note that unquestionable achievements of the current generation of nuclear industry workers include the development of new generation weapons capable of ensuring a global strategic balance for decades to come; development of nuclear generation in line with the latest requirements and fast neutron reactors; completion of the construction of the world's first floating nuclear power plant; and a tangible contribution to digitization, as well as applied and fundamental science…"

(Kremlin.ru, September 24, 2019)

Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities

(SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin Slams 'Flimsy' Accusations Regarding Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said that unfounded allegations about some country being involved in the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities are inadmissible.

"We obviously condemn such actions. However, very clear unbiased evidence of guilt is required. Flimsy allegations about some country, movement or any other force being the initiator of those actions are inadmissible," he said.

The situation around the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities was discussed at a meeting on September 23, Naryshkin said. "We discussed our cooperation in reversing the situation in the Middle East as well. Of course, we mentioned the dangerous events connected with attacks on the energy infrastructure of Saudi Arabia," he noted.

(Tass.com, September 23, 2019)

Putin: S-300 And S-400 Triumph Anti-Aircraft System Would Offer Reliable Protection For Any Saudi Infrastructure Facilities

On September 16, following a trilateral meeting between the leaders of the guarantor states of the Astana process on the settlement in Syria, Russian President Putin answered a question about the attacks in Saudi Arabia with a quote from the Quran.

Putin said: "We did not discuss the airstrikes against Saudi Arabia's refineries. However, you know our position, I mean Russia's position. First, it is true that an extreme humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Yemen. Disaster is the right word to describe what is going on in that country. We are ready to help and call on everyone who can do this to follow our lead. This is my first point.

"Second, we believe that the best way to overcome this crisis is to facilitate agreements between all the parties involved in the conflict. Here in Turkey, in a predominately Muslim country, a verse from the Quran comes to mind: 'And remember the favor of Allah upon you – when you were enemies and He brought your hearts together and you became, by His favor, brothers.' I believe that this message is highly relevant: you became, by His favor, brothers. It is emphasized that things that set people apart and bring about conflict must be relegated to the background, while the spiritual kinship among people must prevail.

"As for assisting Saudi Arabia, it is also written in the Quran that violence of any kind is illegitimate except when protecting one's people. In order to protect them and the country, we are ready to provide the necessary assistance to Saudi Arabia. All the political leaders of Saudi Arabia have to do is take a wise decision, as Iran did by buying the S-300 missile system, and as President Erdogan did when he bought Russia's latest S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft system. They would offer reliable protection for any Saudi infrastructure facilities."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani then asked: "So do they need to buy the S-300 or the S-400?"

Putin answered: "It is up to them to decide."

(Kremlin.ru, September 16, 2019)

A leading expert at the Russian Union of Oil and Gas Industrialists, Rustam Tankaev, said: "Saudi Arabia was negotiating with Russia about the possible purchase of the S-400. And, apparently, this incident will spur this process."

(News.rambler.ru, September 16, 2019)

Russian expert Gevorg Mirzayan commented: "Saudi facilities are protected by American air defense systems, but they are outdated. And now Moscow offers Riyadh its help, since Russia, in particular, has quite a successful experience in protecting against the drones in Khmeimim. If Saudi Arabia chooses to purchase the Russian S-300 or S-400 systems, it will be an even bigger blow to the credibility of American arms manufacturers than the purchase of similar systems by Turkey..."

(Radiosputnik.ria.ru, September 17, 2019)

Abkhazia's Armed Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to sign an agreement on earmarking funds on modernizing Abkhazia's Armed Forces, according to an executive order published on the legal information website. (Tass.com, September 23, 2019; read the full article)

Family Of Putin's Chief Of Staff Found To Own 1.6 Billion Rubles' Worth Of Real Estate

The family of Anton Vaino, chief of staff of Russia's presidential administration, reportedly owns properties in Moscow and the Moscow region worth a total of 1.6 billion rubles ($25 million). The Russian outlet Republic reported its discovery of the properties on September 23. (Meduza.io, September 23, 2019; read the full article)

Russia-China Relations

Moscow hopes to cooperate with Beijing on Syria's post-conflict recovery, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an article published in the International Affairs magazine. (Tass.com, September 20, 2019; read the full article)

Russia-Turkey Relations

Turkey's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air-defense systems should not negatively affect the country's relations with the U.S., Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. (Dailysabah.com, September 26, 2019; read the full article)

Russia-Egypt Relations