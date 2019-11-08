Researchers At Holocaust Denial Conference In Jordan: Jews Were Not Systematically Murdered In Holocaust, 'Final Solution' Was To Expel Jews Due To Their Destructive Influence

A conference titled "The Holocaust – the Biggest Lie in Modern History" was held in Jordan and broadcasted by Al-Finiq TV (Jordan) on October 14, 2019. At the conference, Jordanian researcher and journalist Muwaffaq Muhadin expressed doubt that Jews were burned in furnaces during WWII, and he claimed that more Roma had been killed by the Nazis than Jews, who he said had been killed just the same as Germans and other non-Jews had been killed. Jordanian researcher Mahmoud Awad said that the Nazis' Final Solution had actually been to drive the Jews out of Germany in order to get rid of the Jewish influence that had ruined German and Western culture. He said that Zyklon B had been used to purify clothes, including the uniforms of prisoners, from insects and diseases and that it was only the bodies of deceased prisoners that had been burned in furnaces. Awad said that no more than 400,000 Jews had been killed by the Nazis and that the absence of ashes, bodies, bones, and other types of evidence demonstrate that it was implausible that the Nazis killed Jews in furnaces. He added: "[Goebbels] used to say: Lie and lie again until the people believe you. The Jews say: Lie and lie again until you believe yourself."

"The Number Of Gypsies... That Were Killed [In WWII] Is Much Bigger Than The Number Of Jews That Were Killed"

Muwaffaq Muhadin: "Nobody denies that hundreds of thousands of Jews, and maybe more, were killed during WWII. I'm saying 'killed,' and not 'burned.' There is a difference between being killed and being burned in a systematic manner. The number of Gypsies, for example, that were killed [in WWII] is much bigger than the number of Jews that were killed. The Russian army and the Russian people lost 20 million people [in the war].

"Millions were killed in this war from among all the European peoples. The Jews were killed just like the Germans were killed. Millions were killed from Nazi Germany itself. So Jews and non-Jews alike were killed."

"[The Nazis Said:] This [Jewish] Influence, Which Destroyed The German And Even The Western Culture – We Do Not Want It In Our Country"

Mahmoud Awad: "[The Nazis told the Jews]: We encourage you to leave this country. Go, and take your possessions and your money with you. Go and leave us alone. We do not want Jews in Germany. This [Jewish] influence, which destroyed the German and even the Western culture – we do not want it in our country. This is what they called the 'Final Solution.' For the Germans, the 'Final Solution' meant driving the Jews out of Germany.

"The truth is that a gas called 'Zyklon B' was in use during WWII. It was essential for purifying clothes from insects and diseases – especially typhus. No less than 25 million prisoner uniforms were purified [with Zyklon B].

"It has been claimed that this gas was used for the extermination [of Jews]. Deaths happened, especially due to plagues and especially among older people. Many died in the camps and their bodies were kept in special rooms. Later, they were burned in furnaces.

"Let's agree that the number of people killed in the camps and outside of them is between 600,000 and 800,000. Between 600,000 and 800,000. Let's assume that half of them were Jews. This means that no more than 400,000 Jews were killed in the war. This is the number of Jews who died – that is, who passed away – in WWII."

"The Bodies Flew Away? The Gas Chambers Flew Away? No Evidence Is Left In The Furnaces? No Bones, No Bodies, Nothing? This Does Not Make Any Sense"

"Where did the tons of ashes from the furnaces go? Where are they? Is there nothing left? The bodies flew away? The gas chambers flew away? No evidence is left in the furnaces? No bones, no bodies, nothing? This does not make any sense."

"The Jews Say: Lie And Lie Again Until You Believe Yourself"

"Goebbels, the Nazi Minister of Propaganda, used to say: Lie and lie again until the people believe you. The Jews say: Lie and lie again until you believe yourself."