Please Support MEMRI's Summer 2020 Campaign – Tomorrow Is The Last Day To Help Us Reach Our Goal For This Fiscal Year

Despite the hardships of the past few months, we at MEMRI have continued our work – and as the stats below show, we are publishing more than ever before – and our outreach efforts have been more successful than ever.

We continue to work harder than ever to bring you our research, including on the most current issues of the day. These include the impact of and reactions to the global coronavirus pandemic and visions of the post-pandemic world from the Arab and Muslim world (see our coronavirus page here), as well as reactions from these regions to the current protests across the U.S.

We are also following and reporting on the most recent developments in the main arenas – Iran, as it works to obtain strategic capability; Iraq, as it emerges from Iranian hegemony; the Palestinians, as they prepare to respond to the possibility of an Israeli annexation of territories; and Afghanistan, with the collapse of the U.S.-Taliban agreement.

One of our main areas of focus at this time is assisting law enforcement with vital information on both jihadi and white supremacist groups and individuals. We maintain constant contact with, and work together with, federal and state agencies, alerting them to threats and sharing our research and expertise on new trends and upsurges in domestic terrorist, white supremacist, antisemitic, and jihadi online activity.

Many of our projects still need funding to reach our goals for this fiscal year. MEMRI TV needs your support, as its clips continue to go viral and make an impact on the daily discourse in Western media and society. This month it released its 8000th clip – marking 53,200 minutes of translated content since the project's launch in 2004 – and passed the milestone of 300 million total views. New clips are released every single day. Producing these clips is a complicated and expensive process – but without them, no one would be showing what is being broadcast by Arab and Iranian TV. No one else is doing the work that we are doing.

Recent examples of MEMRI TV clips that have gone viral include:

TV Host Hala Samir On Turkey-Based Muslim Brotherhood TV Channel: Homosexuals Should Be Killed – Burned Alive, Thrown Off A High Place, Or Stoned, has had over 1 million views on Twitter in the past few days.

Roger Waters On Hamas-Affiliated News Agency: Crazy Puppet Master Adelson Has Donald Trump's Tiny Little Prick In His Pocket; Israelis Teach U.S. Police How To Murder Blacks – Following the June 20 release of this clip of an antisemitic and anti-Israel rant by legendary rock musician and prominent BDS figure Roger Waters, Waters' comments were widely criticized. Notably, CNN's Jake Tapper referred to Waters' statement as "deranged anti-Semitism." The clip had half a million views in just four days, including over 345,000 on Twitter alone.

Gaza Islamic Scholar Ahmad Khadoura: Virgins Of Paradise Will Have No Menstruation, Saliva, Mucus, Or Excrement; Each Man Will Be Given The Sexual Strength Of 100 Men has so far had nearly 350,000 views, including over 340,000 on Twitter alone.

In recent months, in addition to our work on what the Middle East is saying about the coronavirus pandemic and protests in the U.S., we have been focusing on the following:

Iraq, which is on the path of national recovery from a decade of Iranian hegemony

The Iran-U.S. conflict, as Iran works towards obtaining strategic capability – that is, long-range missiles and nuclear submarines

The Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) project – tracking jihadi threats emanating from organizations and individuals, in the Middle East and the West

The Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) project – exposing, and alerting authorities to, white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and antisemites online and threats inside the U.S., on our newly launched dedicated DTTM website

The U.S.-Taliban deal – the latest developments, as the deal collapses

Monitoring and reporting about the emerging conflict in Libya between the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated government and the elected parliament situated in the eastern part of the country – as the conflict develops into a clash between Turkey, supported by Qatar, and Egypt/Saudi Arabia/the UAE

The latest on Palestinian reactions to the future Israeli annexation of territories

Reform activism across the region, particularly in light of the current unrest in the U.S.

The Russian Media Studies Project (RMSP) – monitoring the Russian media, social media, and TV, and documenting statements and positions of government and military officials, leading columnists and commentators, and think tanks – both government-aligned and oppositionist

The Cyber Jihad Lab (CJL) – cutting-edge research projects on terrorist use of cryptocurrency, discussions of online security and hacking, jihadis' use of U.S.- and West-based online platforms, and more.

We are sending out an average of two emails a day containing up to 10 reports and videos, seven days a week. To date in 2020, we have published the following on what political, military, and religious leaders, and journalists, activists, and others, are saying about today's burning issues. Additionally, MEMRI clips released since January 1 have had a total of nearly 18 million views.

Special Dispatch reports: 371

Inquiry and Analysis reports: 24

Daily Briefs: 16

Special Announcements: 71

Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) reports: 84

Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) reports: 563

Cyber Jihad Lab reports: 87

MEMRI TV Clips: 424

Carrying out our research and translations, and especially MEMRI TV, are costly enterprises.

We are grateful for your support during this difficult time.