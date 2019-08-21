Palestinian Authority President Abbas At Jalazone Refugee Camp: We Will Enter Jerusalem As 'Millions Of Fighters'; We Reject 'Designation Of Our Martyrs As Terrorists' – 'They Are Martyrs Of The Homeland' And 'Not A Single Penny From Their Money' Will Be Deducted – They Are 'The Most Sacred Thing We Have'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an address at the Jalazone Refugee Camp near Ramallah that the Palestinians cannot be removed from their homeland and that every building built by the Zionist occupation will be destroyed and thrown in the garbage bin of history. He claimed that the Palestinians are the Canaanites who have lived in Palestine for 5,000 years, and he rejected the conferences in Warsaw and Manama as unacceptable to the Palestinian people. He said that Jerusalem belongs to the Palestinians, and the audience began to chant: "To Jerusalem we march, martyrs by the millions!" Abbas continued, saying that the entire Palestinian nation will enter Jerusalem as millions of fighters, along with the Arab, Islamic, and Christian nations, and he said that he rejects the designation of Palestinian martyrs as terrorists. He added that the families of Palestinian martyrs, injured people, and prisoners will continue to receive salaries from the Palestinian Authority because they are the most sacred thing the Palestinians have. The video was uploaded to Abbas' Facebook page on August 10, 2019.

"Every House You Have Built On Our Land, Is Bound To Be Destroyed, Allah Willing"

Mahmoud Abbas: "We shall remain [here], and nobody can remove us from our homeland. If they want, they themselves can leave. Those who are foreign to this land have no right to it. So we say to them: Every stone you have [used] to build on our land, and every house you have built on our land, is bound to be destroyed, Allah willing.

[…]

"No matter how many houses and how many settlements they declare that they [plan to build] here and there – they shall all be destroyed, Allah willing. They will all go to the garbage bin of history. They shall recall that this land belongs to its people. This land belongs to the people who live on it. It belongs to the Canaanites, who lived here 5,000 years ago. We are the Canaanites!"

[...]

"To Jerusalem We March, Martyrs By The Millions!"

"We said to them: No to the meetings in Warsaw! No to the meetings in Manama! No to anything that is unacceptable to the Palestinian people! Jerusalem, whatever they call it... 'United'... They moved their embassy... Jerusalem is ours whether they like it or not."

Audience: "To Jerusalem we march, martyrs by the millions! To Jerusalem we march, martyrs by the millions! To Jerusalem we march, martyrs by the millions!"

Mahmoud Abbas: "We shall enter Jerusalem – millions of fighters! We shall enter it! All of us, the entire Palestinian people, the entire Arab nation, the Islamic nation, and the Christian nation... They shall all enter Jerusalem.

"We will not accept their designation of our martyrs as terrorists. Our martyrs are the martyrs of the homeland.

"We will not allow them to deduct a single penny from their money. All the money will go back to them, because the martyrs, the wounded, and the prisoners are the most sacred things we have."