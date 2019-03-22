Special Reports
March 22, 2019
Special Reports
No.
44

Online Incitement Against Jews, People Of Color, Muslims, And LGBTQ


Table Of Contents

Introduction by Katrina Lantos Swett, President of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice

Executive Summary

Chapter I: General Characteristics Of The Research

  • Groups And Organizations

  • Individuals

  • Online Platforms

Chapter II: General Characteristics Of The Content

Chapter III: Sources And Details Of Their Online Information

  • Groups And Organizations

  • Individuals

  • Online Platforms

Appendices

  • Cartoons And Memes

  • Images

  • Texts

Endnotes
 

