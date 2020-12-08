MEMRI Needs Your Support Today – Please Donate To Our 2020 End-Of-Year Campaign

As a reader of MEMRI, you know that for over 23 years MEMRI has been meeting the constantly evolving challenge of bridging the language gap between the West and the Arab and Muslim world, from North Africa to Afghanistan including Iran and Turkey, as well as Russia. You know about our vital research, translations from primary sources, and original analysis.

Every day, MEMRI assists and works with authorities such as counterterrorism officials, the U.S. federal government and government agencies, and law enforcement, militaries, and others, to handle threats and prevent terror attacks. To media and academia, we provide research that sheds light on the complexities of the region.

Despite the tremendous difficulties we all have faced in 2020, MEMRI has remained one of the world's most productive nonprofit think tanks focusing on the Middle East and South Asia and on threats to the U.S. and the West.

The MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project

This year the JTTM, which monitors jihadi recruitment, fundraising, propaganda, and threats, provided U.S. and Western authorities with massive amounts of information on jihadis, including potential lone-wolf attackers – leading, in many cases, to arrests and prosecutions. It closely monitored and published jihadi reactions to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a major study on jihadi supporters in Australia and translations of jihadi and other reactions to the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty. All MEMRI subscribers can receive the JTTM Weekly featuring highlights of the project's reports for that week.

The MEMRI Cyber and Jihad Lab (CJL) Project

Our Cyber and Jihad Lab (CJL) project continues to work with government authorities and tech companies, tackling terrorist content online and examining jihadi and other terrorist use of the latest technologies – including encryption – and the latest platforms – most recently TikTok. Following its publication last year of a major study on terrorist use of cryptocurrency, the CJL this year complied with numerous government requests for briefings on the subject. This ongoing work preceded the U.S. government's seizure in August of millions in cryptocurrency from Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and Hamas fundraising campaigns. To coincide with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the project launched a redesign of its website.

The MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) Project

Our Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) project, which focuses on neo-Nazi and white supremacist incitement, calls to action, and imminent threats to individuals, groups, and institutions, regularly alerts and assists authorities in the U.S. and the West, prompting investigations and arrests, and has saved lives. It continues to work with authorities in the U.S. and the West. This threat – to communities and their institutions as well as to local, state, and federal government – is the No. 1 issue in all our meetings on Capitol Hill, and top officials from the DOJ, FBI, and State Department, and on Capitol Hill have expressed their profound concern to us. Last year, we were asked by the attorney general to present the project at a summit he convened, with the participation of the Education and Treasury Department secretaries and the director of the FBI.

In offices located around the globe, MEMRI's dedicated research teams produce cutting-edge research around the clock, seven days a week, 365 days a year. In 2020, major events they covered included:

Iran: As repercussions and reactions from last month's assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and from the January killing of IRGC Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani continue, the Iran Media Studies project translates and analyzes them. To date, they have included personal threats to U.S. officials. The project's research focus also includes Iran's continued efforts to develop nuclear weapons. In 2021, we will be launching our Iran Threat Monitor Project.

Palestinians: As Palestinians express fury over the Abraham Accords for normalizing relations between Israel and countries in the region, Palestinian Authority officials continue to declare their support for terrorists, state-sponsored preachers preach jihad and anti-Semitism, and Hamas and Islamic Jihad fire more Iran-made missiles into Israel. MEMRI translated and analyzed it all this year.

Iraq: Our researchers closely monitored Iraq's efforts to regain its sovereignty following the appointment of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi – efforts that to date have not succeeded because of violent pressure by Iran via the Iran-backed Shi'ite militias, that are also attacking American targets. This has all been extensively translated and analyzed by MEMRI

Syria: MEMRI continued to follow the unceasing violence in Syria, where the northern sector is controlled and defended by Turkey as its eastern sector is controlled by Iran – as examined and analyzed by MEMRI.

Lebanon: The devastating August 4 explosion at Beirut Port further exacerbated the critical situation in the country, whose failed government was already facing mass demonstrations. It also further fueled anti-Hezbollah sentiment in the country, as did the conviction of a Hizbullah member in connection with the assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafiq Al-Hariri. MEMRI published extensive translations and analysis on all these developments in the country.

Turkey: Our four-part series on Turkey's Religious Affairs Ministry, published after Turkish President Erdoğan converted Hagia Sophia back into a mosque. We also followed Erdoğan's vision of Istanbul as the capital of a united Islamic sharia-based superpower aimed at reviving the Ottoman Empire, and Turkey's involvement in Libya and in the eastern Mediterranean.

South Asia and the Taliban: MEMRI continues to monitor the Taliban-U.S. agreement, with its talks in the Qatari capital Doha, that sacrificed the democratically elected government of Afghanistan in favor of the Taliban, a U.S. Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. While the fate of the agreement is not yet clear, what is clear is Qatar's massive aid to the Taliban.

Qatar: This year we continued to follow Qatar's support of terrorist and Islamist elements across the Muslim world, from the Taliban in Afghanistan to elements in Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and Gaza, and its purchase of international influence through donations to institutions such as UN bodies to facilitate its worldwide pro-Islamist indoctrination efforts.

Russia: The Russian Media Studies Project (RMSP) – Continuing its monitoring of the Russian political scene domestically and in the Russian orbit.

Sermons By Imams In The West Project – Exposing radical imams preaching anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial, and extremism. Recent MEMRI TV clips of hate-filled sermons by imams throughout the U.S. and Canada have prompted widespread criticism from political leaders and public apologies from some imams. This year, the project published a total of 65 sermons – 38 from 12 U.S. states, seven from Canada, five from Australia, and 15 from Europe.

Lantos Archives on Anti-Semitism and Holocaust Denial – Named for the distinguished late Tom Lantos, the only Holocaust survivor to serve in Congress, this project exposes Muslim anti-Semitism in the Arab and Muslim world and in the West, and maintains the largest archives in the world on this subject.

Reform Project – Seeking out and amplifying the voices of Arab and Muslim figures and intellectuals who preach tolerance and coexistence, promote civil, human, and women's rights, and speak out against and counter hatred, anti-Semitism, and jihad.

In all 50 U.S. states and Washington, DC, lawmakers, counterterrorism officials, law enforcement, and other first responders turn to MEMRI. In Congress, we meet regularly with staff of leading Republican and Democratic committee members. We provide our research to the White House and the Departments of State, Homeland Security, and Justice, the National Counterterrorism Center, the TSA, and others. In the U.S. and worldwide, MEMRI research has prevented terrorist attacks. We assist academia, including 700+ universities and institutions of higher learning, in the U.S. and worldwide. MEMRI research is regularly used by leading U.S. print and broadcast media outlets – including The Washington Post, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and CNN, as well as by leading foreign media across the world.

