MEMRI Launches TikTok Account For MEMRI TV Clips

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 1, 2021 – The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has launched a TikTok account to highlight clips from the MEMRI TV Project. The account will publish the latest and most-viewed clips from MEMRI TV.

The MEMRI TV Project, founded in 2004, has published over 8,500 translated clips – comprising hundreds of hours of content – that have had over 500 million views online. MEMRI TV monitors over 100 channels from the Arab and Muslim world – from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, Yemen, Iran, and Iraq to Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Palestinian Authority, and Gaza, and parts of Africa as well as Afghanistan-Pakistan and Russia. MEMRI TV clips are viewed in 197 countries.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

