MEMRI Launches Redesigned Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) Website – For National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 1, 2020 – To mark the 17th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has launched a redesign of its website for its Cyber & Jihad (CJL) project.

Since 2007, the CJL has been monitoring, tracking, translating, and researching cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. Consistently on the forefront of research into terrorist use of encryption, social media, drone technology, and hacktivism, it works with Capitol Hill, the Department of Justice, and other government agencies, as well as with tech companies and technology industry leaders. With a focus on innovating and experimenting with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, it works to advance legislation and initiatives on the federal and state level, supporting the drafting and enforcement of measures that will serve as precedents for further action. The redesigned CJL website features a new section showcasing the latest analysis reports by MEMRI's top experts.

The seminal CJL August 2019 study The Coming Storm: Terrorists Using Cryptocurrency preceded, and impacted, the U.S. government's August 2020 seizure of millions in cryptocurrency from Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and Hamas fundraising campaigns. Recent CJL research publications include Jihadi Use Of Bots On The Encrypted Messaging Platform Telegram and Documenting Jihadi Use Of Encrypted Messaging App WhatsApp - Part II: October 2018-June 2020.

CJL research has been frequently cited in The New York Times, Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, CNN, WIRED, Foreign Policy, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, Military Times, Politico, Newsweek, Axios, VICE, Forbes, MarketWatch, The Cipher Brief, PYMTS, AMBCrypto, Canaltech Hipertextual, The Block, Fox News, Washington Examiner, Washington Times, The Hill, New York Post, VOA News, Sydney Morning Herald, France24, National Post, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, The Sun, and South China Morning Post, among other leading media.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI (https://www.memri.org/) bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI (https://www.memri.org/) is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

In all 50 U.S. states and Washington, DC, lawmakers and other decision-makers, as well as counterterrorism officials, law enforcement, and other first responders turn to MEMRI for its research. In the U.S. Congress, MEMRI meets regularly with staff of leading Republican and Democratic members of Congress and committees, sharing the latest MEMRI research on the Middle East and terrorism and discussing ways of helping to stop online terror recruitment and funding.

MEMRI provides all its latest research on emerging terrorism threats and trends, anti-Semitic incitement, and more to the White House and federal agencies – Departments of State, Homeland Security, and Justice, the National Counterterrorism Center, the TSA, and others.

In the U.S. and worldwide, MEMRI research has prevented terrorist attacks. We also assist academia, including 700+ universities, colleges, and other institutes of higher learning, in the U.S. and worldwide. MEMRI research is regularly used by leading U.S. print and broadcast media outlets – including The Washington Post, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and CNN, as well as by foreign media.

