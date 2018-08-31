Lebanese Singer And U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Majida El Roumi: Global Zionism Is Implementing 'Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion,' Behind France Bombings – Archival

In 2016, Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi, who has served as a U.N. FAO Goodwill Ambassador since 2001, said that she had read "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" when she was young at her father's behest and that global Zionism "has a plan to fragment the Arab world in its entirety." El Roumi, who was speaking at the Beirut Arab University, said: "This notion is constantly in their heads: the kind of fragmentation of land that you see in various places, bullets flying in one place, rockets in another, bombings in France and elsewhere..." Her statements aired on the Lebanese Aghani TV channel on May 16, 2016.

"I Read That Global Zionism Has A Plan To Fragment The Arab World In Its Entirety"

Majida El Roumi: "If you ask yourself what is going, and why we are subjected to all this worldwide, especially in the Arab world... What's going on? Personally – and I take full responsibility for what I am saying – I always believe that it is connected with something I read at my parents' home when I was little. My late father brought home The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and said to us: 'Read this book, and to the day you die, never forget what you've read.' So I read that global Zionism has a plan to fragment the Arab world in its entirety. They have in their heads a plan for a united government for the entire world, and they believe that we all exist on this planet to serve them."

"The Kind Of Fragmentation Of Land That You See In Various Places, Bullets Flying In One Place, Rockets In Another, Bombings In France And Elsewhere"

"This notion is constantly in their heads: the kind of fragmentation of land that you see in various places, bullets flying in one place, rockets in another, bombings in France and elsewhere... This is the way I see it. There are certainly people among us who collaborate with them, because there are always traitors. But I have a clear image in my head: the fragmentation of the Arab world... There is something called 'Greater Israel,' which appears on their currency. They still haven't demarcated their borders, and they consider their country to stretch from the Nile to the Euphrates. They believe that God gave them the right to be our masters. This is what I read in my parents' home."