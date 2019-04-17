Kuwaiti Researcher Muhanna Hamad Al-Muhanna: Jews' Kidnapping Of Christian Children To Use Their Blood For Holiday Pastries Is Well Known – And Immortalized In Literature; Our War With The Jews Will Continue Until Judgment Day – As Will Our War With The Christians, Who Occupy Our Countries, Plunder Our Resources, And Fight Our Religion

Kuwaiti researcher Muhanna Hamad Al-Muhanna repeated the antisemitic blood libel that Jews use human blood, preferably of Christian children, in the making of holiday pastries. He further said that the Jews would destroy the moral values and economy of any country they entered, that they monopolized the slave trade, and that Hitler had decided to get rid of the Jews because they were behind movements fighting the social order and behind pornography. Al-Muhanna warned that anyone who normalizes relations with them is "a Jew like them." Muhanna posted the video on his Youtube channel, which has over 13,000 subscribers, on February 26, 2019. The 47-minute long video was viewed close to 25,000 times.

"One Of The Most Famous Religious Practices Of The Jews Is The Slaughter Of A Christian Child On A Certain Holiday"

Muhanna Hamad Al-Muhanna: "One of the most famous religious practices of the Jews is the slaughter of a Christian child on a certain holiday. They take his blood and make it into a pastry, which is eaten on that day. They call it 'sacred blood.' It must be an innocent child, who has not been contaminated by the world. When Muhammad Ali Pasha ruled Syria, there was the case of Father Thomas. This is one of the most famous incidents in history.

"Father Thomas was passing through the Jewish Quarter, when the Jews were having a religious celebration. When that Christian priest was passing there, the Jews kidnapped him and his servant and slaughtered them. They collected their blood in a bowl, and used it to bake pastries for the Jews of Iraq. The Jews of Damascus did this.

"They were captured, placed on trial in Damascus, and sentenced to death. But Rothschild and Montefiore, the richest people in those days, intervened, and obtained amnesty from Muhammad Ali Pasha.

"The practice of kidnapping children to make pastries with their blood was immortalized by the late Naguib Al-Kilani, in his well-known book, Blood for the Matzos of Zion. [Former Syrian Defense Minister] Mustafa Tlass conducted similar research. This is a famous [Jewish] religious practice."

[...]

"Whenever The Jews Enter A Country, It Is Their Custom To Take Over Its Commerce, And To Try To Corrupt All The Religious And Moral Ties In That Country"

"Whenever the Jews enter a country, it is their custom to take over its commerce, and to try to corrupt all the religious and moral ties in that country, so that the Jews become equal to the rest of the people in that country. Let me give you an example. I don't know if you have noticed, but all the novelists – Shakespeare, Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, what's his name... Stevenson, Walter Scott... You cannot find a single European novelist who hasn't attacked the Jews in his books.

[...]

"The most famous traders who brought slaves from Africa to the Americas... The Portuguese and Spanish Jews had a monopoly on that trade.

[...]

"Hitler noticed that the Jews were behind every clandestine movement fighting the social order. He noticed that the Jews were behind the pornographic movies and literature. So he said that if Germany wants to make progress, it must get rid of the Jews or of their control. This brief review of the history of the Jews tells us something very important: that even if Islam permitted the signing of peace agreements with the Jews... Of course, Islam does not allow the signing of peace agreements with the Jews, because the Jews are occupying the land of the Muslims. Those who compare contemporary Jews to the Jews of Medina are fooling people, because in Medina, the Jews were under the rule of the Prophet Muhammad."

[...]

"If They Were To Leave Palestine, Perhaps We Would Be Able To Normalize Relations With Them, But They Are The Enemies Of Our Religion, The Enemies Of Our People"

"If they were to leave Palestine, perhaps we would be able to normalize relations with them. But they are the enemies of our religion, the enemies of our people. They are our enemies historically and ideologically – our enemies in everything. They are treacherous people. They betrayed the Prophet Muhammad three times. If they weren't honest with the Prophet Muhammad, how can they be honest with you? In addition, whenever the Jews entered a country, they destroyed its moral values and its economy. These are people who worship money and gold."

[...]

"Our War With The Jews Will Continue Until Judgment Day – Just Like The Christians Who Occupy Our Countries, Plunder Our Resources, And Fight Our Religion"

"The Jews are usurious by religion and by practice. They amass and monopolize gold.

[...]

"Whoever normalizes relations with the Jews is a Jew like them, even if he is not aware of his Jewish character. He is a Jew just like them, even if claims to be Muslim. He has the same nature, the same culture, and the same ideology. Our war with the Jews will continue until Judgment Day – just like the Christians who occupy our countries, plunder our resources, and fight our religion."