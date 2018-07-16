Columnist In Kuwaiti Daily: 'The Jews Are Known For Loathsome Traits... Deeply Rooted In All Jews, Forever And Ever'

In an antisemitic column published January 10, 2018 in the Kuwaiti Al-Anba daily, Bassem Al-Shati, who is also a lecturer at the Religious Faith and Preaching department at Kuwait University, quoted extensively from the Quran to prove, he said, that the Jews are cheating, corrupt, miserable, aggressive, and envious murderers of the prophets and are also responsible for all the corruption and licentiousness in the world. He added that the Muslims must protect themselves against these traits in the Jews.



Bassem Al-Shati (Image: Twitter.com/bassamalshatti?lang=ar)

The following are highlights from his column:

"The Jews are known for loathsome traits, mentioned by Allah in His Book [i.e. the Quran]. These traits are deeply rooted in all the Jews, forever and ever, and the Muslims must protect themselves from them. These traits include fraudulence, treachery, and violating contracts and agreements. Allah said: 'So for their breaking of the covenant, We cursed them and made their hearts hard. They distort words from their [proper] usages... [Quran 5:13].' History attests that they have violated contracts and agreements. They violated the contract with the Messenger of Allah [Muhammad] and more than once attempted to kill him. The last time [they tried this], they served him poisoned lamb as an offering. He chewed a piece of it, and then suffered years from this poison."

To view a MEMRI TV clip of a version of this story told to children, click here or below:

"What is happening to our brothers in Palestine is the greatest witness to the Jews' violation of contracts. There is no use in signing contracts or agreements with the Jews, because they recognize only the language of force...

"They [the Jews] are murderers of the prophets, peace be upon them. They killed Yahya,[1] Zacharia, and other prophets and messengers. Allah said: 'They have been put under humiliation [by Allah ] wherever they are overtaken, except for a covenant from Allah and a rope from the Muslims. And they have drawn upon themselves anger from Allah and have been put under destitution. That is because they disbelieved in the verses of Allah and killed the prophets without right. That is because they disobeyed and [habitually] transgressed [Quran 3:112]'.

"The imam Ahmad said in his collection of traditions [of the Prophet Muhammad] according to a hadith by Abdallah bin Mas'oud[2] that the Prophet said: 'The one who will be punished with the harshest possible punishment on Judgment Day are those who were killed by a prophet or killed a prophet [that is, the Jews].'

"[Another] trait [of the Jews] is disobedience to Allah and aggression against people. They do not [even] refrain from carrying out evil deeds amongst themselves. Allah said: 'Cursed were those who disbelieved among the Children of Israel by the tongue of David and of Jesus, the son of Mary. That was because they disobeyed and [habitually] transgressed. They used not to prevent one another from wrongdoing that they did. How wretched was that which they were doing [Quran 5:78-79].'

"Other traits [include] stealing people's money through fraud. Allah said: "And you see many of them hastening into sin and aggression and the devouring of [what is] unlawful. How wretched is what they have been doing. Why do the rabbis and religious scholars not forbid them from saying what is sinful and devouring what is unlawful? How wretched is what they have been practicing [Quran 5:62-63].' Therefore, the Jews make sure to take control of the banks and of the global economy in order to control the fate of the nations and the peoples...

"Another trait is envy. Allah said: 'Many of the People of the Scripture wish they could turn you back to disbelief after you have believed, out of envy from themselves [even] after the truth has become clear to them... [Quran 2:109].'

"[Yet another] trait is great cowardice about fighting Muslims on the battlefield. Allah said: 'They will not fight you all except within fortified cities or from behind walls. Their violence among themselves is severe. You think they are together, but their hearts are diverse. That is because they are a people who do not reason [Quran 59:14].'

"Additionally, Allah said: 'They will not harm you except for [some] annoyance. And if they fight you, they will show you their backs; then they will not be aided [Quran 3:111]'...

"[With regard to] the trait of spreading corruption in the world – [The Jews] spread corruption, drugs, alcohol, licentiousness, and abomination in the world among the peoples. They are pimps, and they control many media channels that release wanton pornographic films and spread unbelief and atheism and make the Muslims doubt their faith and their religion. They aspire to corrupt the land by all means at their disposal. Allah was right when he said: 'And they strive throughout the land [causing] corruption, and Allah does not like corrupters [Quran 5:64].'

"Another trait [is] misery. Allah said: 'They have been put under humiliation [by Allah] wherever they are overtaken, except for a covenant from Allah and a rope from the Muslims [Quran 3:112].' They will be humiliated even if they have nuclear weapons, airplanes, and advanced tanks, and they have military supremacy over the Muslims..."