Jordanian MP Huda Etoom In Address To Parliament: My Late Mother's Single Unfulfilled Desire Was To Blow Herself Up Among The Zionist Jews

Jordanian MP Huda Etoom said that her late octogenarian mother had had a single unfulfilled desire: "to don an explosives belt and blow herself up among the Zionist Jews." MP Etoom, who represents Jerash, made the comment during a special session of the parliamentary House of Representatives, which convened to deliberate the government's policy statement. She said that "we shall continue to feel remiss unless we are martyred on the land of Palestine" and called for a free Palestine "from the [Jordanian] River to the [Mediterranean] Sea." The session, which took place on July 17, 2018, was broadcast on Jordan TV.

"A Single Desire Was Left In Her Soul: To Don An Explosives Belt And Blow Herself Up Among The Zionist Jews"

Huda Etoom: "Honorable Prime Minister, esteemed parliament speaker, my late mother was over 80 years old. She did not leave a single stone unturned when it came to obeying Allah. She implemented every single tradition of the Prophet of Allah. A single desire was left in her soul: to don an explosives belt and blow herself up among the Zionist Jews. This is an example of our sentiment – the sentiment of all free people: We shall continue to feel remiss unless we are martyred on the land of Palestine, which is our number one cause, our all-consuming concern, and the right we redeem with every single drop of blood. Therefore, concern for the holy places and the details of the Palestinian cause is a priority on which we must not compromise."

"May Palestine Be Forever A Free Arab Country, From The [Jordanian] River To The [Mediterranean] Sea"

"May Allah allow the glory and greatness of this country to continue for all eternity. May Palestine be forever a free Arab country, from the [Jordanian] River to the [Mediterranean] Sea, and may Allah allow Jordan to overcome all the catastrophes. Assalaam Alaykum, Allah's mercy and blessings."

Off screen: "Alaykum Assalaam."