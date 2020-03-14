Jihad and Terrorism Threat Montior (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of March 7-14, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE Al-Qaeda Calls U.S.-Taliban Agreement 'Humiliating Defeat' For America, Allies, Urges Afghan People To Support Taliban, Advises Mujahideen Not To Break Deal

On March 12, 2020, Al-Qaeda's central media outlet released a statement titled "Verily We Have Granted Thee A Manifest Victory"celebrating the Taliban's "victory" after signing a deal with the United States to withdraw American and foreign troops from Afghanistan.

EXCLUSIVE: In Video Listing Operations In Afghanistan, Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Suggests Attacks Threaten Afghan Peace Deal

On March 11, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a video listing ISIS's attacks on Afghan officials, security forces, Shi'ites, and a rocket attack on Bagram airbase.

EXCLUSIVE: Kata'ib Hizbullah Praises Taji Missile Attack As 'Jihadi Operation,' Asks Those Responsible For It To Identify Themselves, Denounces Iraqi Officials For Condemning It

In a March 12, 2020 statement on its official website, the Iran-backed Kata'ib Hizbullah, also known as the Hizbullah Brigades, praised the previous day's missile attack against Taji military base in north Baghdad that killed two American service members and one British service member.

EXCLUSIVE: EXCLUSIVE: Video By Pro-Al-Qaeda Jihadi Groups In Syria Features English Speaking Foreign Fighter Rejecting Peace Deal, Vowing To Continue Fighting

On March 9, 2020, a coalition of several Al-Qaeda-affiliated factions in Syria, released a video featuring foreign fighters, including an English speaker, rejecting the recently signed peace agreement between Russia and Turkey.

EXCLUSIVE: In Interview With Syria-Based Jihadi Magazine, Commander Of New Faction Asserts Its Independence, Reiterates Criticism Of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)

Issue Nine of a monthly magazine published by a group of Syria-based jihadi clerics was released on March 4, 2020.

EXCLUSIVE: Leader Of Hurras Al-Din Acknowledges Hardships, Offers Encouragement To Jihadis

On March 7, 2020, a Syria-based Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihad group released an audio recording of a speech by its leader.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Sydney-Based Muslim Convert Ex-Con Is Part of Jihadi Facebook Circle

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: Facebook

ISIS Kills Six Christians In Borno State Amid Spike In Executions Of Nigerian Christians

On March 9, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) released four graphic photos showing the execution of six Christians in Nigeria.

ISIS Releases Video Showing Beheading Of Two Egyptian Army 'Spies' As Attacks Spike In North Sinai

On March 4, 2020, an Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a video showing two ISIS fighters beheading two Egyptian army "spies."

ISIS Claims To Foil Raid By DRC Military

On March 7, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) Central Africa Province issued a statement claiming that the previous day it had repelled a raid conducted by members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

ISIS's Khurasan Province Claims Rocket Attack On Inauguration Ceremony Of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

On March 7, 2020, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Spanish-language media outlet released a video.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Releases Video Repeating Calls To Remain Steadfast, Patient, And Trust In The Promise Of Victory

On March 7, 2020, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Spanish-language Muntasir Media outlet released a 13-minute video with the Spanish title, "Y El que Cumpla" (And He Who Obeys).

Hay'at Tahrir A-Sham (HTS) Dismisses Russia-Turkey Ceasefire In Idlib As Russian Ploy, Calls For Continued Jihad

On March 7, 2020, Syrian jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) issued a statement in response to the ceasefire agreement concerning Syria's Idlib area.

Syria-Based Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Hurras Al-Din Eulogizes Senior Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Leaders Killed In Mali

On March 11, 2020, the media arm of the Syria-based Al-Qaeda-affiliated Hurras Al-Din group, released a statement eulogizing senior Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) leaders.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate In The Sahel Declares Its Willingness To Negotiate With The Malian Government

On March 8, 2020, the official media outlet of Group for Support of Islam and Muslims, Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the Sahel region, issued a statement declaring that the group is prepared to negotiate with the Malian government.

Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims (GSIM) Claims Responsibility For Attack On French Forces In Mali

On March 9, 2020, via a media foundation, the Group for Support of Islam and Muslims published a statement which said that earlier on the same day its operatives had activated a roadside bomb in northern Mali.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) Eulogizes Three Fighters Killed By Indian Security Forces In Kashmir Valley

Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH), an Al-Qaeda affiliate operating in Jammu & Kashmir, released a statement in Urdu and English that eulogizes three of their fighters killed by Indian security forces in Tral.