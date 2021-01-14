Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: January 9-16, 2021

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi Hizballah Brigades Commander On Telegram: Islamic Resistance Advisors Stand Ready To Advise, Train 'Liberation Movements' Within 'The Non-United States Of America'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On January 13, 2021, the military commander of an Iran-backed Shi'ite militia shared a post on his Telegram channel announcing that "the advisors of the Islamic resistance" are ready to offer counsel and training to what he called "the liberation movements" within the United States.

EXCLUSIVE: Iran-Backed Iraqi Politicians, Militiamen, Social Media Accounts Rejoice At Court's Arrest Warrant Against President Trump For Ordering Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis Killed: 'Iraqi Judiciary Made History'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On January 7, 2021, several Iraqi commanders of Iran-backed militias reacted to an Iraqi court decision to issue an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump as part of its investigation into the killing of Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU). Al-Muhandis was killed on January 3, 2020, in the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad International Airport that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

EXLUSIVE: On Telegram, Jihadis Respond To U.S. Secretary Pompeo's Remarks On the Ties Between Al-Qaeda And Iran; Pro-Al-Qaeda Channels Dismiss Them, While ISIS Supporters Capitalize On Them To Denigrate Al-Qaeda

On January 13, 2021, jihadis on Telegram posted their reactions to the speech made by U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on January 12, in which he discussed the ties between the Iranian regime and Al-Qaeda.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Publication Condemns Arab Regimes For Normalizing Relations With Israel, Calls On Muslims To Target Jews Who Visit Muslim Countries

On January 8, 2021, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a publication that included an editorial condemning the governments of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco for normalizing relations with Israel and calling on Muslims to target the Jews who visit these countries.

Jihadis Call For Abandoning WhatsApp Following Announcement Of New Privacy Policy

Recently, the encrypted messaging platform WhatsApp announced its new privacy policy, which reserves the platform's right to share the data of its users with Facebook. Jihadis have responded with calls to abandon the platform.

On Facebook, Libyan Hacking Group Pledges Allegiance To ISIS, Calls On Groups, Individuals To Take Part In 'Electronic Resistance'

On January 11, 2021, a Libyan jihadi Facebook group with over 1,300 followers released a statement announcing that it has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) and called on other groups and individuals to take part in the "electronic resistance" for the sake of Allah.

Islamic State Central Africa Province Claims Killing Over 10 Congolese Soldiers In Two Attacks Since Start Of 2021

On January 12, 2021, the Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP) released statements claiming it had killed almost 20 soldiers since the beginning of 2021 in two attacks near the Congo-Uganda border.

Islamic State West Africa Province Claims First Suicide Attack In 2021 Amid Surge Of Attacks In Northern Nigeria

On January 10, 2021, the Islamic State's (ISIS) West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for a "martyrdom" (i.e., suicide) attack on Nigerian soldiers in northeast Nigeria.

ISIS In Sinai Boasts Of Fending Off Egyptian Military Offensives In New Video

On January 8, 2021, the Islamic State (ISIS) Sinai Province released a new video boasting of its success at fending off the Egyptian military's ongoing large-scale campaigns against it, saying it has moved from defense to offense against the military.

Syrian Rebel Jihadi Group Launches Recruitment Campaign, Urges Applicants To Apply Via WhatsApp, Telegram, Twitter

On January 7, 2021, a Syrian rebel jihadi group shared on its Telegram a short video announcing the launch of its recruitment campaign.

Unknown Jihadi Group Claims Attack On Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Checkpoint In Idlib

In the pre-dawn hours of January 8, 2021, unknown assailants riding motorcycles attacked a security checkpoint manned by members of Syrian jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in Idlib.

Leader Of Al-Qaeda Affiliate Hurras Al-Din Releases Fifth Installment In Series Of Messages To His Fighters, Urging Them To Adhere To The Quran As A Source Of Steadfastness

On January 8, 2021, a jihadi media foundation released the fifth installment in a series of messages from the leader of Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate group Hurras Al-Din, in which he addressed "those who have remained steadfast" and encouraged them to adhere to the teachings of the Quran as a source of steadfastness.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate GSIM Claims Attack Killing Malian Soldiers, Landmine Detonation Targeting MINUSMA Forces

On January 6, 2021, the official outlet of Al-Qaeda's affiliate in the Sahel region, Jama'at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimeen (Group for Support of Islam and Muslims – GSIM), released a statement in Arabic, French, and English claiming responsibility for two attacks.\

On Twitter, Pro-Al-Qaeda Jihadi Ideologue Rejects Secretary Pompeo's Remarks On Al-Qaeda-Iran Ties

On January 12, 2021, a pro-Al-Qaeda Jordanian jihadi ideologue shared a tweet in response to remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo about ties between the Iranian regime and Al-Qaeda.