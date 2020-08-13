Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekly: August 8-15, 2020

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: New ISIS Video Highlights Attacks On SDF, "American Base" In Syria

On August 10, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) Syria Province released the fourth installment in its video series, "The Raid of Attrition."

EXCLUSIVE: Tribe In Deir Al-Zour Loyal To The Syrian Regime Announces Creation Of Tribal Army To Fight The American Presence And SDF

On August 9, 2020, the leaders of the Al-'Akidat tribe in the Deir Al-Zour area in eastern Syria announced the establishment of the "Al-'Akidat Army," to fight the American forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which work with them in the area around Deir Al-Zour, "until all the lands of Syria are liberated," and "in coordination with the Syrian Arab Army."

EXCLUSIVE: Website Of Pakistani Jihadi Organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Registered By Canadian Company

On August 6, 2020, Pakistani jihadi organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP, or the Movement of Pakistani Taliban) used its website, which is registered by a Canadian company, to publish a statement in which it paid tribute to the killer of an American citizen in Pakistan.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media-Account Review (JSM-AR): On Facebook, Pro-ISIS South Carolina Man With Wife In Al-Hol And New Mexico-Based Pro-ISIS Ex-Con Fundraise For Albuquerque Mosque

A pro-ISIS ex-convict from New Mexico announced in a Facebook video that he is fundraising for a new mosque that will be established on the "methodology" of the Caliphate.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pittsburgh Jihadi, A Convicted Felon, Continues To Post Jihadi Content Online Following His Release From Prison – And Communicates With Fellow Jihadis, Discusses His Relationships With Imprisoned Terrorists

An American jihadi has been the subject of previous reports by the MEMRI JTTM team for his continued activity posting jihadi content on his Facebook page following his release from prison in 2018, and for remaining in contact with jihadi supporters on social media.

EXCLUSIVE: In Letter To Syrian Jihadi Group HTS, Family Of Rearrested British Aid Worker Threatens To Speak Out Publicly About The Torture He Endured During Previous Detention

On August 12, 2020, On The Ground News (OGN), a media outlet run by Syria-based American jihadi reporter Bilal Abdul Kareem, published on Telegram a copy of a letter sent by the family of "British aid worker Tauqir Sharif," also known as "Abu Husam Al-Biritani," who was rearrested by Syrian jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) on August 11 in Idlib, Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Mocks The Global Coalition's Ability To Defeat ISIS Despite Its Massive Military Capabilities

On August 10, 2020 a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation released posters mocking the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS's inability to defeat the organization despite the extensive military capabilities of the Coalition's participating countries.

ISIS In Sinai Releases Pictures Of Captured Egyptian Drone

On August 9, 2020, Islamic State (ISIS) Sinai Province released three pictures of a drone it claimed had crashed in northern Sinai on the previous day.

Editorial Of ISIS Weekly Discusses Recent Prison Break In Afghanistan, Reveals Secret Prison Swap Deals, Urges Fighters to Prioritize Freeing Prisoners

The editorial of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly released August 7, 2020, urged ISIS fighters to prioritize freeing ISIS fighters in prisons.

ISIS Operative Shares IED Instruction Video

On August 12, 2020, an Islamic State (ISIS) supporter active on the ISIS-operated Rocket.Chat posted a short video depicting the steps required to make a pipe-bomb IED.

ISIS Releases Photos Of Ambush On Syrian Forces In Homs Desert During Month Of Ramadan

On August 10, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) published a pictorial report documenting an ambush carried out by "caliphate soldiers on members of the apostate nusayri [a pejorative term for the Alawite sect, i.e. forces of the Assad regime], in the month of Ramadan."

Pro-ISIS Media Group Releases Posters Encouraging Jihad In The Maldives, Attacks, And Media Jihad

On August 11, 2020, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Ash-Shaff Media Foundation, which appears to be based in Indonesia, released a poster encouraging jihad in the Maldives.

ISIS Claims Deaths Of French Soldiers In Attack In Mali

The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the deaths of French soldiers in clashes which occurred on July 23, 2020, in Mali.

ISIS Justifies Execution Of Five Nigerian Aid Workers, Calls On Muslims To Ban Aid Organizations From Operating In Muslim Countries

On August 13, 2020, the Islamic State (ISIS) published its weekly newspaper Al-Naba'[1] which included an editorial justifying the group's execution of five Nigerian aid workers[2] and calling on Muslims to ban aid organizations from operating in Muslim countries.

Escalating Tensions Between ISIS And Al-Qaeda Affiliate GSIM Who Claim To Attack Each Other In The Sahel

In recent months, tensions between the Islamic State (ISIS) and the Al-Qaeda affiliate Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimeen (Group for Support of Islam and Muslims - GSIM) have escalated in the Sahel region of Africa, specifically in Mali, with each group claiming responsibility for attacks against its rival.

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Claims Dozens Of Casualties In Suicide Attack On Somali Military Base In Mogadishu

On August 8, 2020, the media outlet of Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabab), claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a military base in the capital Mogadishu, saying that it killed over 20 pro-government fighters and wounded dozens of others.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Outlet: France-Led G5 Summit In Mauritania Is Part Of Its War Against Islam; 'Crusaders' Will Not Live In Peace

On August 9, 2020, an Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) outlet published an article condemning France for leading the June 30, 2020 G5 summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania, saying it was part of the war waged by France and its allies on Islam and Muslims.

Ha'yat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Releases Video Documenting The Arrests Of ISIS Fighters In Northern Syria

On August 11, 2020 the security apparatus of Ha'yat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) released a video documenting a series of security operations that led to the capture of several Islamic State (ISIS) members.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Filipino Facebook Group With Hundreds Of Members Promotes Jihad

A public Filipino Facebook group has hundreds of members. Individuals share texts, images, and videos which promote jihad.

Faction Of Anti-Shi'ite Jihadi Group Joins Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

According to a jihadi website, a faction of a Pakistani jihadi organization joined Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (The Movement of Pakistani Taliban, TTP).