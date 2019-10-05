Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of September 28-October 5, 2019

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan: 'Whether Or Not The World Is With The Kashmiris, The Pakistanis Are With The Kashmiris; This Is A Jihad'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) claimed to have foiled the September 28, 2019, presidential vote in the country, arguing that "pointless expenditures [on elections], encouragement and time-wasting by foreign invaders in this procedure is not in the interest of any side."

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Albanian Jihadi Group Releases Video Featuring Saudi Cleric Urging Muslims To Join Mujahideen In Syria

On September 18, 2019, the official Telegram channel of a pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) jihadi group consisting of Albanian fighters released a video condemning Russia for its involvement in the war in Syria and featuring Saudi jihadi cleric Muslih Al-Alayyani urging Muslims to join the mujahideen in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Weekly Magazine Hails 'Revenge' Against Nigerian Army, Urges Further Attacks Against Christians And African Armies Throughout Region

In the editorial of its September 26, 2019 issue, the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly magazine Al-Naba' hailed the recent execution of Nigerian soldiers by ISIS West Africa, terming it "revenge" for the "massacre" of Muslims carried out by Christians in Nigeria's Plateau State

EXCLUSIVE: Hamas Military Wing 'Izz Al-‎Din Al-Qassam Brigades Promotes Official Presence On Facebook, ‎Twitter, Telegram, WhatsApp After Removal Of Previous Accounts

On September 29, 2019, Gaza-based Hamas military wing 'Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades shared on its official Telegram channel a list of links to the group's "official" accounts on social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and WhatsApp.

ISIS Claims Attack On Mozambican Military Outpost In Cabo Delgado Province, Burning Of Christians' Houses In Environs

On September 26, 2019, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Central Africa Province claimed an attack on a Mozambican military outpost on September 24, killing and wounding several soldiers and burning some houses of Christians in Mbau city, which is in the Mocimboa da Praia district in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado, near the border with Tanzania.

ISIS Claims Attack On Ruling Party Office In Bangladesh Weeks After Threatening To Target Government Buildings

On September 30, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement claiming responsibility for an attack on the office of Bangladesh's ruling party, Awami League, in the city of Khulna, Bangladesh.

ISIS Claims 36 IED Attacks On Polling Stations In Afghanistan

On September 29, 2019 the Islamic State (ISIS) via it's news outlet 'Amaq Agency claimed responsibility for 36 IED attacks targeting polling stations across the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

ISIS Supporters On Telegram Promote New Tech Group Aiming To Educate Muslims On Online Security, Privacy

On September 26, 2019, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters on Telegram shared a post promoting a new tech group which is dedicated to educating Muslims on issues of communication security, information technology, and online safety and privacy.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlets On Telegram Shares Posters Threatening Retaliation Against Western Countries

On September 24 and 25, 2019, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlets released two posters threatening to retaliate against Western countries over what they "did to the Muslims' land."

French Jihadi Media Operation Announces Imminent Return To Preaching

On September 26, 2019, a French jihadi media outlet released a message and two short video clips on its Telegram channel, announcing its imminent return to its preaching activity following a year-long hiatus.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Somali Group Al-Shabab Claims Attack On Baledogle U.S. Military Base Killed 121 American Soldiers, 'More Than A Dozen' Israeli Forces, Says EU Convoy Attack In Mogadishu Killed Two Senior Commanders

On September 30, 2019, Shahada News Agency, the official news agency of the Somalia-based Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (HSM), reported on Telegram that Al-Shabab fighters carried out two separate attacks using two explosive-laden vehicles on the U.S. military training base at Baledogle airbase and an EU convoy in the capital Mogadishu.

Ansar Al-Islam In Syria Publishes Images Of Special Forces Training In Idlib

On October 2, 2019, on its official Telegram channel, the Syria-based Kurdish Salafi-jihadi organization Ansar-Al-Islam, which has ties to Al-Qaeda, published some 20 images documenting a training course for the organization's special forces in the Idlib area.

Syria-Based Uyghur Jihadi Group Katibat Al-Ghuraba Releases Pictures Of Fighters On Front Line In Kibanah, North Latakia

On September 19, 2019, a jihadi media foundation connected to a Uyghur jihadi group operating in Syria posted pictures showing its fighters on ribat (i.e. guarding in the front line), in Al-Kibanah in the north of Syria's Latakia province.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Eulogizes Uyghur Fighter Killed In Syria's Aleppo Battle In 'Lovers Of Paradise' Video Series

On September 24, 2019, the official Telegram channel of Sawt Al-Islam, the media center of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), a Uyghur jihadi group active in Syria, released Part 31 of its "Lovers Of Paradise" video series.

Afghan Taliban Outline Three Conditions For World Health Organization (WHO) To Resume Humanitarian Work In Afghanistan



In a statement released on September 25, 2019, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), which had previously banned the World Health Organization (WHO) from operating in the country, has permitted it to undertake its humanitarian relief work in Taliban-controlled areas in Afghanistan.

Afghan Taliban Claim To Have Foiled Afghan Presidential Vote, Say Taliban Fighters Carried Out 531 Attacks 'Against Enemy Targets And Polling Sites'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) claimed to have foiled the September 28, 2019, presidential vote in the country, arguing that "pointless expenditures [on elections], encouragement and time-wasting by foreign invaders in this procedure is not in the interest of any side."

Afghan Taliban: 'Unless The [American] Occupation Ceased, The War Will Not See An End... We Are Religiously And Inherently Obligated To Continue Our Jihad'

On September 21, 2019, two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump cancelled the year-long U.S.-Taliban negotiations, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued two statements, stressing that jihad in Afghanistan will not end before the end of the American occupation.