Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: Shahada News Agency Claims Al-Shabab Foiled U.S. Special Forces Raid In Janale, Somalia

On February 11, 2019, Shahada, the news agency of the Somalia-based jihadi group Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (HSM), reported that Al-Shabab had foiled a raid by U.S. Special Forces and Somali soldiers in the town of Janale in Lower Shabelle province south of Somalia.

EXCLUSIVE: Issue Two Of Islamic State Of Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK) Magazine Al-Risalah: 'Particularly In Kashmir, We Are Involved In A Political, Military And Ideological Warfare'

The supporters of the Islamic State Of Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK) aka Jundul Khilafah Kashmir ("Soldiers Of The Caliphate in Kashmir") have released Issue Two of Volume Two of their English-language magazine Al-Risalah, which is published by ISJK media arm Al-Burhan Media Center.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Female Convert And Marketing Graduate With Texas Ties Posts Anwar Al-'Awlaki Content, Discusses ISIS And Social Media 'Spies,' Recommends Use Of VPN, Says: 'We Muslims Don't Need To Do Anything To Destroy USA, The Kafur Are Self Destructive'

Platform: Facebook

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Urdu And ‎Hindi-Speaking Man Claiming To Be From London Praises ‎ISIS, Bin Laden, Anwar Al-'Awlaki On Facebook

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Facebook

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Man On Facebook Posts Quotes Of Abu Omar Al-Baghdadi, Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Abdullah Azzam, And Suleiman Anwar; Writes: 'WE LOVE DEATH AND MARTYRDOM MORE THAN YOU LOVE LIFE'

Platform: Facebook

Posters From Pro-ISIS Media Threaten Major Cities And International Landmarks, Including Los Angeles, Big Ben, The White House, Colosseum, Pyramids

Over the past week, numerous posters have been published by pro-ISIS media groups threatening Western targets, including those situated in the United States, Great Britain, and France.

Telegram Channel Names Dutch, German ISIS Defectors

In recent weeks a Telegram channel, which posts information about foreign fighters who have allegedly left the Islamic State (ISIS) to join rival jihadi factions in Syria, posted the names of Dutch and German ISIS defectors who joined the Al-Qaeda affiliate Hurras Al-Din.

Video From ISIS Supporters Threatens And Incites Attacks In Europe

On January 11, 2019, a group of ISIS supporters shared a video on Telegram inciting and threatening attacks in Europe.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Eulogizes British Media Operative Killed In Syria

On February 10, 2019, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet, published a eulogy on Telegram for an Englishman named as, who was a British media operative for the jihadi organization.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-‎Islamic State (ISIS) WhatsApp Group Named After Nasher ‎News Shares Official ISIS Content

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: WhatsApp

Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Condemns Banning Of Prayer In Schools In Algeria, Closure Of Quranic Schools In Tunisia, Calls On People Of Both Nations To Revolt

On February 13, 2019, Al-Andalus, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), released a statement condemning Algerian Minister of Education Nouria Benghabrit for supporting a teacher's decision to punish a student who prayed in a school's courtyard. In the statement, titled "The War Against Islam In Algeria And Tunisia... Till When The Silence?"

Al-Shabab Releases Video Documenting Killings and Attacks in Mogadishu

In February 9, 2019, the Al-Qaeda-‎Affiliated Global ‎Islamic Media Front (GIMF) Telegram channel published an 11-minute video from Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, titled The Successful Face 2 - Muhammad bin Maslamah Battalion.

Hurras Al-Din And Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Reconcile Following Death of HTS Fighter In Clashes Between The Groups

On February 7, 2019, clashes broke out between fighters from Hurras Al-Din, the Syrian affiliate of Al-Qaeda, and Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) at Tall Hadiyah, south of Aleppo.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Releases Video Showing Rescue Of British Aid Worker Kidnapped In Syria

On February 14, 2019, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) released a video showing the rescue of a British aid worker named Shakil and the arrest of his kidnappers, who had demanded four million U.S. dollars as ransom for his release.

Jihadi Fighter In Islamic State Of Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK) Magazine Interview: 'The Land Of Kashmir Will Be Rejuvenated By The Bliss And Glad Tidings Of Khilafah'

The most recent issue of Al-Risalah, a magazine published by the Islamic State of Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK), includes an interview of a jihadi fighter identified as Abu Nader Al-Kashmiri. ISJK is also called Jundul Khilafah Kashmir and operates in Jammu & Kashmir against India.

Article In Islamic State of Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK) Magazine 'Al-Risalah' Declares Kashmir Police To Be Apostates

An article in the latest issue of Al-Risalah, a magazine published by the supporters of the Islamic State of Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK), declares that the police in Jammu & Kashmir are apostates. Since Jammu & Kashmir is a Muslim-majority state, the policemen, who are at the forefront of fighting against jihadi groups, are mostly Muslim.

In Islamic State Of Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK) Magazine, Jihadi Fighter Cites Nine Benefits Of Defeat In War, Says: 'Living Longer Is Not The Aim'

In the latest issue of Al-Risalah, a magazine published by the supporters of the Islamic State of Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK), jihadi fighter Abu Ghareeb Al-Hindi argues: "Living longer is not the aim, dying upon tawheed [Islamic monotheism] is." This is also the title of the article.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Cleric Maulana Mujahid Abbas: 'Target The Chiefs Of Kufr [Unbelief] To Defeat The Enemy Of Islam'

Speaking at separate events in the Muzaffargarh district in Pakistan, radical Islamic cleric Maulana Mujahid Abbas said: "Target the chiefs of kufr [unbelief] to defeat the enemy of Islam."

EXCLUSIVE: Article In Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Magazine ‎Highlights Hardships Of Travelling From East Turkestan To ‎Jihad Fronts

Uyghur jihadi group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released Issue 25 of its Arabic-language magazine Turkestan Al-Islamiyyah on February 10, 2019, which featured an article highlighting the Uyghurs' efforts over the years to make hijra ("immigration") to jihad fronts, including Afghanistan and Syria.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Launches Website Hosted In ‎UK

On February 1, 2019, Uyghur jihad group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) announced that it had launched a new website.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Magazine Features Interview With Uyghur Fighter In Afghanistan

On February 10, 2019, the Uyghur jihadi Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda, released the 25th issue of its magazine Turkestan Al-Islamiyyah (Islamic Turkestan).

Afghan Taliban Name Jailed Jihadi Leader On List For Negotiating Team, Further Pressing Afghan Government

On February 12, 2019, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) named a 14-member team to negotiate with U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad later in the month.

Mosque In Peshawar, Pakistan, Emerges As Hub For Jihadi Group Jaish-e-Muhammad

Jama Masjid Sanan Bin Salma, a mosque situated in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, has emerged as a major hub of jihad activities organized by Pakistani jihadi group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

Jaish-e-Muhammad Holds Eight Meetings With Pakistani Religious Scholars

A delegation of radical clerics associated with the Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has, as a part of JeM's outreach program, held introductory meetings with Islamic scholars in the Pakistani towns of Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin, both in Punjab province.

Afghan Taliban Publish List Of 793 Afghan Officials Who Joined The Taliban In January 2019

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has published a list of 793 Afghan government officials who joined the Taliban in January 2019.