Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: American ISIS Media Operative Announces Upcoming Disclosure Of Western Intelligence Operations

On December 31, 2018, following a long period of silence, a prominent American Islamic State (ISIS) media operative posted a new message in English and Arabic.

EXCLUSIVE: Afghan Counter-Terror Police File Case Against Iranian Consul-General In Herat For Targeted Killings

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has been accused recently of killing Afghan officials in Herat, which is the north-western province of Afghanistan that shares a border with Iran and Turkmenistan. On December 29, 2018, a reporter of an Afghan news service filed a report from Herat City, the province's provincial capital, after Herat's top counter-terrorism officer filed a case against the Iranian consul general for his recent involvement in targeted killings.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters Post Recommendations In Spanish For Effective Terror Attack

On December 30, 2018, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters on Telegram released a poster in Spanish titled "The Time Has Come, O Crusaders" featuring a text urging Muslims in the West to commit to jihad and perpetrate terror attacks while seeking martyrdom.

EXCLUSIVE: Editorial In ISIS Weekly Disputes U.S. Announcement Of Defeat Of ISIS, Questions Credibility Of Trump's Decision To Withdraw Troops From Syria

On January 3, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released Issue 163 of its weekly newspaper Al-Naba', whose editorial described the repeated U.S. announcements of the defeat of the mujahideen in Iraq and Syria as an "illusion," of which the U.S. "tries to convince itself and its followers."

EXCLUSIVE: Islamic State (ISIS) Launches Translation Initiative

On December 31, 2018, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters launched a new media project.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Tells French Taxpayers Terror In France Is Revenge For Bombing In Syria

On December 28, 2018, the official Islamic State (ISIS) radio station, Al-Bayan, released a 13-minute audio sermon in French titled, "Do You Realize?"

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Cleric Urges Al-Shabab To Declare War On ISIS, Condemning It As An Agent Of The West

On December 29, 2018, an Al-Qaeda-affiliated media foundation published an article castigating the Islamic State (ISIS), accusing its members of being Western agents and of betraying the cause of jihad, and urging Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, the Al-Qaeda branch in Somalia, to launch a relentless and persistent campaign to wipe out ISIS in Somalia.

Veteran Al-Qaeda Figure Eulogized For His Unrelenting Commitment To Jihad To Liberate Syria And Palestine

On December 28, 2018, Syrian rebel media sources reported that a veteran Al-Qaeda-aligned jihadi who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq was killed in ambiguous circumstances east of Daraa along with three other commanders. The fighter was born in Zarqa', Jordan, and was a brother-in-law to Abu Mus'ab Al-Zarqawi.

Foreign Fighters, Former Jabhat Al-Nusra Officials Condemn Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) For Imprisoning Its Opponents

On December 27, 2018, a group of foreign fighters and former officials of Jabhat Al-Nusra (JN), an Al-Qaeda- affiliated jihadi group that was dissolved in 2015, released a statement condemning Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) for imprisoning its opponents.

Mali-Based Al-Qaeda Affiliate Urges Local Tribes Not To Participate In ‎Government Security Projects

On January 2, 2019, an official media wing of Al-Qaeda's branch in West Africa released a nine-minute video.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Video ‎Documents Attacks Against UAE-Backed Security ‎Belt Forces In Abyan, Yemen

On December 30, 2018, Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a 12-minute video titled "Grippers Of Hot Coal," documenting various operations against the UAE-backed Security Belt Forces (SBF) in Abyan, Yemen.

ISIS Urges Yemeni Tribesmen To Join Its Ranks In New Video

In December 31, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a video on Telegram from its Al-Bayda' Province in western Yemen titled "Save Yourselves."

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Urges Muslims In The West To Perpetrate Indiscriminate Terror Attacks

On December 29, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation released a document urging supporters in the West to perpetrate terror attacks in their countries by any means, preferably during the current Christian holidays, so as to engender maximum fear as revenge on the enemies of ISIS.

Pro-ISIS Media Company Video Threatens Attacks Against ‎Egypt's Christians During Holidays

On December 31, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel released a 14-minute video, titled "Egypt's Christians – A Futile Blood," legitimizing the targeting of Egypt's Coptic Christians and urging attacks on them during their holidays.

ISIS Supporters Threaten Terror Attacks On New Year's Eve In London, ‎New York And Other Western Cities

Prior to and during the Christmas and New Year holiday season, online supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) customarily intensify their calls to the organization's followers, especially those in the West, to perpetrate attacks when large numbers of people gather at central locations to celebrate. Posters shared on social media are a popular means for the dissemination of this incitement.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Ottawa Muslim Convert Posts Content On Facebook Featuring Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Ahmad Musa Jibril

Platform: Facebook

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS ‎WhatsApp Group Coordinates Cyberattacks On Other ‎WhatsApp Users, Including Via Malware

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: WhatsApp

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS Instagram Account

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account that demonstrates terror-related activity/sympathies.

Platform: Instagram

Indian Media Report: 200 Kashmiri Youths Joined Jihadi Groups In 2018

According to an Indian media report, around 200 Kashmiri youths joined different jihadi organizations active in Jammu & Kashmir state of India during 2018, while 255 militants were killed in clashes with Indian security forces. This 2018 figure is considerably higher than last year's 126.

On Its Telegram Channel, Pakistani Taliban Group Releases Issue Two Of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' Magazine

On its Telegram channel, the Pakistani jihadi group Hizbul Ahrar released its 29-page Issue No. 2 of its magazine Ghazwa-e-Hind ("The Battle of India"). The magazine, in Urdu, is published by Al-Ahrar Media of Hizbul Ahrar.

In Video, Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Vows China 'Will Pay' For Oppressing Muslims, Calls On Muslims To Take Part In Jihad

On January 2, 2018, Sawt Al-Islam, the media arm of the Syria branch of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), released a video featuring fighters undergoing military training and officials who threatened China, saying the country "will pay" for oppressing Uyghurs, and urged Muslims to march forth to join jihadi groups.

Radical Pakistani Cleric Mufti Mumtaz Qadri Tells Kashmiri Audience: 'India Is Caught In Panic By America's Defeat' In Afghanistan

Speaking at an event in Pakistani Kashmir, radical Islamic cleric Mufti Mumtaz Qadri said: "India is caught in a panic by America's defeat [in Afghanistan]."

On 39th Anniversary Of Soviet Invasion, Afghan Taliban Say: 'American Invaders Are Facing The Exact Same Fate As The Former Soviet Union'

On December 27, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement marking the 39th anniversary of the 1979 invasion of Afghanistan by the Soviet Union.