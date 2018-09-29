Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: German Jihadis Post Photos From Frontline Outpost

On September 24, 2018, a Telegram channel run by German-speaking jihadi fighters in Syria posted a series of photos taken by some of these fighters while they were manning a frontline outpost in northern Syria. Following are some of the photos.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Call For Muslims In The West To Attack In Holland, Western Countries, To Avenge Insults To Prophet Muhammad

On September 23, 2018, the Al-Qaeda media distribution outlet Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) released an English translation of the latest communique from Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) originally released in Urdu on September 11, 2018.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Group Seeks Facebook And Twitter Hackers

On September 26, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group posted a notice announcing that it is seeking people who can hack Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Al-Qaeda Releases Video With Sheikh Hussam Abu Al-Ra'uf Condemning Pakistani Army's Operations Against Mujahideen, Including Foreigners In Waziristan, And Refuting Allegations Linking Group To Indian Intelligence

On September 24, 2018, Al-Sahab, the media arm of Al-Qaeda released a video featuring the voice of Al-Qaeda sheikh Hussam Abd Al-Ra'uf condemning the Pakistani army on the fourth anniversary of the Pakistani army's operations launched against the mujahideen in the north Waziristan region on June 15, 2014.

ISIS Spokesman: The ISIS Operatives Who Carried Out Ahwaz Attack Shattered The IRGC's Prestige; This Will Not Be The Last Attack

On September 26, 2018, Al-Furqan, an Islamic State (ISIS) media arm, released a three-minute audio message titled "The Believers' Attack on the Tower of the Polytheists" by ISIS spokesman Abu Hassan Al-Muhajir.

ISIS Supporters Distribute Posters Threatening Australia After Strawberry Contamination

Following the reports of contaminated strawberries and other fruits in Australia, on September 21, 2018, online supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) published posters containing threats to the country in an effort to take advantage of the affair to agitate against Australia.

Editorial On ISIS Weekly Calls On Muslims To 'Terrorize' 'Tyrants' When Prevented From Traveling To 'Abodes Of Islam'

On September 21, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a new issue of its weekly newspaper Al-Naba', which includes an editorial calling on "true believers" to "terrorize" the "tyrants" who prevent them from traveling to "abodes of Islam."

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack On Military Parade In Ahvaz, Iran

On September 22, 2018, A'maq, the news agency for the Islamic State (ISIS), published a report saying that ISIS fighters had carried out a commando attack using light weapons on a military parade in Ahvaz, Iran, killing or injuring 100 people.

ISIS's A'maq News Agency Releases Video Showing Perpetrators Of Military Parade Attack In Ahvaz, Iran

On September 23, 2018, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), released a short video featuring three men who the video said were the gunmen who killed 29 people in an attack on an Iranian military parade in the city of Ahvaz in southwest Iran on September 22.

JTTM subscribers can view this video here.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Series Of IED Attacks In Baghdad

On September 25, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) A'maq News Agency claimed responsibility for a series of IED bombings in Baghdad.

ISIS In Kirkuk, Iraq Releases Video Featuring Fighters Condemning Kurdish Government, Parties For Associating With West

On September 25, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Kirkuk, Iraq, released a video featuring fighters condemning in Arabic and Kurdish the Kurdish government and the political parties in Kurdistan for their association with the U.S. and for aspiring to create a national state for Kurds.

ISIS Publishes Photos Of Fighters' Daily Routine In Somalia

On September 24, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) published a series of photos depicting the daily routine of its operatives in Somalia. The photos show the ISIS fighters undergoing military training, watching ISIS videos, and praying.

ISIS Documents Its Use Of Guided Missiles Against Kurdish Forces

On September 24, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a new photo set documenting the successful targeting of a PKK Hummer and bulldozer in Syria with Russian-made 9M113 "Konkurs" wire-guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) systems.

Tutorial Video From Pro-ISIS Electronic Horizons Foundation Explains How To Remove A Smartphone's Camera And Microphone

On September 18, 2018, an Islamic State (ISIS)-affiliated media group released a six-minute tutorial video on its Telegram channel explaining how to remove the camera and microphone from an Android smartphone.

Pakistani Government Issues Postage Stamps Showing Kashmiri Jihadis And Indian 'Atrocities' In Kashmir

On July 24, 2018, the Pakistani government issued postage stamps of Kashmiri jihadis fighting against Indian security forces in Kashmir and highlighting Indian "atrocities" in the Kashmir Valley.

Kashmiri Website: 131 Local Kashmiris Joined Jihadi Groups Between January 1 And July 31, 2018

While jihadis from Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir continue to infiltrate India, a total of 131 local Kashmiris joined various jihadi organizations active in Jammu & Kashmir between January 1 and July 31, 2018, the highest number since 2010, according to a Kashmiri website.

Pakistani Cleric Ilyas Qasmi: Supremacy Of Islam Not Possible Without Jihad

Addressing a religious congregation in the Pakistani town of Hazro, radical Islamic cleric Maulana Ilyas Qasmi said that the supremacy of Islam is not possible without hijra ("emigration"), nusrat ("aid") and da'wa ("invitation") to jihad.

Jihadi Group In Pakistan Collected 76 Million Rupees For Sacrificing Animals On Eid Al-Adha

According to a report in the Urdu weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam, Pakistani jihadi group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) raised more than 76 million rupees, which is approximately $617,000, for sacrificing animals for Eid Al-Adha, the three-day annual Islamic feast of sacrifice that in 2018 was held from August 22 to 24.

Taliban's 'Jihadi In-Charge' For Ghazni Province Discusses Conquest Of Ghazni

After a five-day battle that began on August 10, 2018, the fighters of the Islamic Emirate (the Taliban organization) took over the city of Ghazni, Afghanistan, which is the capital of Ghazni province and is a two-hour drive from Kabul. The fall of Ghazni is considered a significant gain for the Taliban.