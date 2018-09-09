Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Battle For Influence In Idlib, Northern Syria

In recent months, tensions have risen between the Islamic State (ISIS) and Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in Syria's Idlib area, most of which is controlled by HTS. Both organizations have killed rival fighters and commanders, there have been numerous mutual arrests, executions, and shootings, and each side produces damning propaganda about the other.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Defectors: Militants From Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Chechnya, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, And Turkmenistan Among ISIS Ranks In Afghanistan

Two militants from the Islamic State's branch in Khorasan (i.e. the Afghanistan-Pakistan region) have surrendered to Afghan security forces in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, and revealed that militants from many countries are fighting in ISIS's ranks.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Man On Facebook, Previously Thought To Be In Washington, D.C.-Area, Supports ISIS, Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Abdullah Al-Faisal, Ahmad Musa Jibril; Advises On Police Surveillance, Asks About Bitcoin

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: ISIS supporter

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Australian Man On Facebook

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Personal Facebook page

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS-Affiliated Media Group Releases Video Of Slain Operative From India Pledging Allegiance To Al-Baghdadi

On September 2, 2018, Al-Tadhkirah Media Center – a media outlet run by Islamic State (ISIS) supporters in Kashmir – released a video titled "Reminder for the Muslims of India."

ISIS Claims Rockets Fired At U.S. Army Restaurant In Afghanistan, Says U.S. Soldiers Killed And Injured

On September 1, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Khorasan released a statement claiming it had fired rockets at a restaurant belonging to the U.S. army in Baghram, Afghanistan.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Publishes Manuals For Preparing Homemade Poisons

In recent weeks, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet has released a series of manuals on its Telegram channel titled "Kill them Silently," which explain how to prepare homemade poisons.

Pro-ISIS Tech Group Publishes Recruitment Poster Seeking ‎People With Technical Skills

On September 5, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) tech group published a recruitment poster on its Telegram channel. The poster sought people with various technical skills, including editing, translating, graphic design, and computer programming, who were interested in joining the group.

ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Insists: The Man Who Stabbed Two Family Members In France Was A Soldier Of The Islamic State

Issue 145 of ISIS's weekly news bulletin Al-Naba', released on August 31, 2018, reiterates the claim that Kamel Salhi, who stabbed his mother, sister and another woman in Trappes near Paris on August 24, was acting in the name of ISIS and was targeting "crusaders," although the French authorities have not established that the crime was terror-related. ISIS claimed responsibility for the stabbing on August 23.

Pro-ISIS Group Publishes 'Wanted' Poster For Trump, Putin, And Rouhani

On September 2, 2018, a pro-Islamic State media group published a "wanted" poster featuring presidents Trump, Putin, and Rouhani with their faces in the crosshairs. The Arabic caption on the poster reads: "They are wanted dead. Or else target the people who provide them with support."

ISIS Threatens To Target Sunni Tribes In Iraq For Collaborating With Iraqi Government To Fight ISIS

On August 31, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Salh Addine, Iraq, released a video threatening Sunni tribes, particularly the Shammar tribe, for taking part in the fight against ISIS. The video also showed the execution of Sunni men accused of being members of the Shammar tribe's anti-ISIS forces.

ISIS In Al-Bayda, Yemen Releases Video Showing Fighters Celebrating Eid Al-Adha, Condemns Muslims For Observing National Holidays, Birthdays

On September 4, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Bayda, Yemen, released a video showing fighters celebrating Eid Al-Adha by setting off fireworks and sharing food and sweets.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Double Suicide Attack In ‎Kabul Targeting Shi'ites, Security Forces, Journalists

On September 5, 2018, the Islamic State's (ISIS) A'maq news agency claimed responsibility for the same-day double suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. ISIS said that around 150 people were killed and wounded in the attacks.

ISIS Sets Up 'Security' Checkpoints At Mosques In Eastern Syria

On September 4, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Muhajireen Foundation published a notice announcing that the organization's security apparatus had set up checkpoints outside all the mosques in the areas under its control in the Deir Al-Zour region in Syria.

Pro-ISIS Tech Group Electronic Horizon Foundation (EHF) Issues Guidelines About Using Telegram After Update To The Company's Privacy Policy

On September 1, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS)-affiliated Electronic Horizon Foundation (EHF) posted a question and answer on its Telegram channel relating to the recent changes in Telegram's privacy policy.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Video ‎Highlights Group's Anti-Spy Operations, Features ‎Confessions Of Saudi-Run Spy Ring

On September 4, 2018, Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released via its media company Al-Malahim a 40-minute video titled "The Preliminary Introduction To Demolishing The Espionage."

Pro-Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Media ‎Group Says AQAP Is Winning Battle Against UAE-Backed ‎Security Belt Forces In Abyan, Yemen

On August 31, 2018, a pro-Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) group posted on Telegram a letter by one Abu Hajar Al-Abyani, titled "The Security Belt In Abyan And The Losing Bet."

German Jihadi Yassin Chouka Urges Muslims To Support Uyghurs In Video Message From Turkestan Islamic Party

On September 1, 2018, the Uyghur jihadi organization the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released the fifth episode in its series "Ummah and Jihad in East Turkestan," on its Telegram channel.

Pakistan-Based Commander Syed Salahuddin Outlines Global Jihad: 'Our Movement Is Not Limited Only To Kashmir'

Syed Salahuddin, Supreme Commander of Pakistan-based jihadi group Hizbul Mujahideen, has vowed to avenge the deaths of Kashmiris in Jammu & Kashmir at the hands of Indian security forces, according to an Urdu daily. Hizbul Mujahideen is one of three lead jihadi organizations active in the Kashmir Valley, two others being Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Taliban Urge Members Of Afghan Security Forces To 'Turn Their Weapons On Dutch Troops'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban) has issued two statements responding to Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders's plan to organize a contest of Prophet Muhammad cartoons, which has since been cancelled.

Taliban Say 1,000 Afghan Soldiers Joined Group, 15,000 Villagers Pledged Loyalty

On August 29, 2018, Alemara1.net, the official website of the Afghan Taliban, posted an article announcing that 1,000 Afghan soldiers had defected and joined the ranks of the Taliban and that the residents of 100 villages had pledged allegiance to the group.

Afghan Taliban: Veteran Jihadi Leader Jalaluddin Haqqani Has Died

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has announced that veteran jihadi leader Jalaluddin Haqqani has died, according to the group's Urdu website. Haqqani had been a minister in the government of the Islamic Emirate when it ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

Turkestan Islamic Party Leader Eulogizes Jalal Al-Din Haqqani

On September 5, 2018, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) published a statement from its leader Abd Al-Haqq, eulogizing Jalal Al-Din Haqqani, founder of the Haqqani Network Militia.