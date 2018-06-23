Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Cleric Calls For Attacks Against China, Urges Muslims To Boycott Chinese Products

On June 13, 2018, an audio message was released on Telegram by Mufti Abu Dhar Azzam, who is affiliated with Al-Qaeda and related groups.

EXCLUSIVE: Telegram Channel Highlighting Plight Of Muslims In East ‎Turkestan: China Is Building Large Crematoria For ‎Ethnic Cleansing Of Uyghurs

On June 14, 2018, a Telegram channel that highlights the plight of Uyghur Muslims in East Turkestan (western China) reported that Chinese authorities have begun expelling journalists and foreigners from the region.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Media Continue To Threaten FIFA World Cup 2018 In Russia, Calling For Lone Wolf Attacks

In October 2017, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channels launched a campaign of incitement and threats against FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Users Advocate Using Social Media To Encourage Lone Wolf Attacks On The World Cup

As part of ISIS supporters' ongoing incitement to target the World Cup games that open today (June 14, 2018) in Russia, the pro-ISIS Telegram channel "Ready-Made Tweet Lovers" posted a message calling to perpetrate lone wolf attacks at the games.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Group On Telegram Publishes Posters Threatening To Target Stadiums Hosting World Cup Games

On June 19, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group on Telegram shared two posters urging lone-wolf jihadis to attack the stadiums hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup in multiple cities in Russia.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Publishes Posters Threatening Russian Cities, Teams Participating In World Cup

On June 14, 2018, a Telegram channel that supports the Islamic State (ISIS) published posters threatening Russian cities and teams participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

New Pro-ISIS Poster Calls For Vehicle Attacks During The World Cup

On June 20, 2018, a pro-Islamic state (ISIS) Telegram channel released an English-language poster encouraging ISIS supporters to "kill the citizens of Crusader nations wherever you find them."

Jihadi Sheikh: Watching World Cup Is Impermissible Because Of Russia's Role In Syria; Participating Muslim Nations Are 'Traitors'

On June 16, 2018, Syrian jihadi sheikh Abd Al-Razzaq Al-Mahdi issued a fatwa saying that watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup on television is impermissible because of the role the host nation of Russia is playing in Syria.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Promotes Websites That Share ISIS Material

On May 6, 2018, a pro-ISIS Telegram channel published links to several websites and to a blog, all of which share news and doctrine published by the Islamic State (ISIS).

ISIS Damascus Province: We Now Control Al-Suwayda Desert Area

On June 15, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) Damascus province issued a communiqué announcing that it now controls the desert area of Al-Suwayda (northeast of the city of Al-Suwayda).

ISIS Supporters Relaunch ISIS Repository Website, For ‎Third Time In A Few Months

On June 11, 2018, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters posted a link to a new website that is a repository of ISIS content dating back to 2016.

ISIS Affiliate Jaysh Khalid Bin Al-Walid Warns Rival Militias In Video: Repent Before It Is Too Late

On June 13, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate in southwestern Syria, Jaysh Khalid Bin Al-Walid (JKBW), released a video urging local militias to repent and join JKBW's forces before it is too late.

Al-Arabiya: Libyan Army Arrests Leading Al-Qaeda Member Abu Sufyan Bin Qumu, Suspected of Involvement In The Attack On U.S. Consulate In Benghazi

On June 17, 2018, the Al-Arabiya website reported that according to "a senior military source" Libyan armed forces arrested a leading member of Al-Qaeda (AQ), Abu Sufyan Bin Qumu, on June 16, 2018, during a raid on one of the last strongholds of the extremist groups in Derna.

Al-Qaeda In Mali (GSIM) Releases Video Of Two Female Hostages: Pétronin And Narvaez

On June 13, 2018, the Mali-based Al-Qaeda-affiliated organization Jama'at Nusrat Al-Islam Wal-Muslimin (The Group for Support of Islam and Muslims – GSIM) released a video showing French aid worker Sophie Pétronin, who has been held hostage since December 2016, and the Columbian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, who was kidnapped in Mali in February 2017.

Al-Shabab Video Presents Kenyan Civilians As Legitimate Targets, Includes Photo Of Slain British Operative

On June 17, 2018, Al-Kata'ib, the media outlet for Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, released the sixth installment in a video series titled "No Protection Except by Eeman (Belief) or Aman (Covenant of Security)."

Pro-Al-Qaeda Hurras Al-Din Video Shows Raid On Syrian Army Position, Urges Muslims To Join Jihad

On June 16, 2018, Sham Al-Ribat, the media outlet of the pro Al-Qaeda Hurras Al-Din organization in Syria, released an eleven-minute video promoting Hurras Al-Din activity and urging Muslims to join the jihad in Syria.

Recently Established Rebel Coalition In Idlib 'Ansarullah ‎Brigades' Publishes Military Training Video

On June 13, 2018, the Ansarullah Brigades, a coalition of rebel factions established recently in rural Idlib, Syria, published a video showing its fighters going through military training.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Runs Ramadan Campaign In Northern Syria To 'Propagate The Spirit Of Jihad' In Locals And Children, Includes Facebook Page And WhatsApp Number

The Da'wah (Preaching) and Guidance Office of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) ran a Ramadan campaign in the areas of northern Syria under the organization's control.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham Recruits Members In Quneitra Via Telegram And WhatsApp

On June 19, 2018, a recruitment poster for Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the Quneitra area was published on Telegram.

Article In The Al-Akhbar Lebanese Daily: Indications Of A Priority Shift In TIP – From Jihad In Syria To Jihad Against The Buddhists In East Asia

On June 20, 2018, the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, which is close to Hizbullah and the Syrian regime, published an article about the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) reporting that the party is changing its priorities from jihad in Syria to jihad in other arenas, particularly in East Asia.

In Eid Message, Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Emir Asim Umar Attacks Moderate Islam

Maulana Asim Umar, emir of Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), issued a message of felicitation celebrating Eid Al-Fitr on June 16, 2018.

Jaish-e-Muhammad Emir Masood Azhar Writes: 'Kashmir Jihad Is Legitimate [In Islam]'

On June 19, 2018, an English translation of a statement by Maulana Masood Azhar, the Pakistan-based emir of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), was shared on a pro-JeM Telegram channel.

After Ceasefire, Afghan Taliban Say: 'Mujahideen... Are Ordered To Continue Their Operations Against The Foreign Invaders...'

On June 17, 2018, after the end of the three-day conditional ceasefire on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, which was celebrated on June 16, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a six-point statement.

Mumbai-Based Editors Advocate Jihad: 'Ghazwa-e-Badr Is Islam's Philosophy Of Jihad And The Point Of Its Beginning'

Mumbai is the financial metropolis of India and the capital of the western state of Maharashtra. In 2014, before Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi declared himself the Emir-ul-Momineen ("Leader of the Muslims") heading the Islamic State (ISIS), four young Muslims from the city had migrated to Iraq and Syria and joined his jihadi organization.