Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: Telegram Channel Supporting Hamas Military Wing: Wissam Bin Hamid, Commander Of A Libyan Organization Connected To Al-Qaeda, Helped To Arm Hamas

On April 30, 2018, the family of Wissam Bin Hamid, the military commander of the Benghazi Revolutionaries Shura Council (Majlis Shura Thuwwar Benghazi) announced that he was killed in a drone attack more than a year ago.



EXCLUSIVE: German-Speaking HTS Fighter Solicits Funds On Telegram To Equip Jihad Fighter

On May 1, 2018, an apparently German-speaking jihad fighter, currently in Syria, and likely a member of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), solicited donations on his English and German Telegram accounts.

EXCLUSIVE: Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Ibaa' News Agency Launches ‎Website Hosted In Germany Using NYC-Based Web Hosting ‎Company

On May 4, 2018, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham's (HTS) Ibaa' News Agency announced the launch of a new website to host its content.

Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Threatens To Target French, Western Companies In Sahel Region And North Africa, Warns Muslims To Stay Away To Avoid Harm

On May 8, 2018, the media arm of Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) released a statement threatening to target Western and particularly French companies in North Africa and the Sahel region and urging Muslims to stay away from these targets to avoid being harmed.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Threatens Spanish PM With Beheading

On May 3, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet distributed a poster on its Telegram channel threatening Spain and its prime minister.

Pro-ISIS Poster Shows Trump Being Beheaded

On May 5, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet distributed a poster on Telegram entitled "Be Patient America," warning that the war is not over and ISIS will be victorious.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Jihad Supporter On Facebook Preaches In English

Platform: Facebook

Type of Account: Jihad supporter and preacher from Nigeria writing on Facebook in English. According to information on his account he visited the U.S. in 2015 and 2016.

ISIS Media Continue To Threaten FIFA World Cup 2018 In Russia

On May 3, 2018, an Islamic State (ISIS) French-language media outlet published two new posters on Telegram threatening the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The competition, to be held this summer in Russia, has been repeatedly threatened by ISIS and pro-ISIS media groups, most notably through posters. An-Nur is currently one of the most prolific official ISIS media outlets.

Iraq: Senior ISIS Leader Reveals Role In ISIS, Meeting With Al-Baghdadi

On May 2, 2018, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council released information from the confession of senior Islamic State (ISIS) leader Isma'il al-'Ithawi. The Council disclosed that Al-'Ithawi was arrested in Turkey several months ago in coordination with Iraqi intelligence and extradited to Iraq.

Oldest Known French ISIS Fighter Likely Dead

On May 3, 2018, an Islamic State (ISIS) French-language media outlet released a poster featuring a well-known French ISIS fighter that suggests he was killed in action.

ISIS Claims Killing Of Dozens In Multiple Attacks On Voting Centers, Rallies In Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Vows To Target Elected Officials, Voters, Democratic Institutions

In Issue 130 of Al-Naba', the weekly newspaper of the Islamic State (ISIS), the group claimed that its soldiers had killed and wounded nearly 40 people in multiple attacks targeting rallies and voting centers in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya in response to calls made by ISIS spokesman Abu Al-Hassan Al-Muhajir.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Shooting In Russia

On May 6, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) A'maq news agency reported that the gunman who injured three Russian intelligence officers in the city of Nizhny Novgorod on May 5, 2018, was acting on behalf of ISIS.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Releases Poster On Telegram Depicting Putin As Dead Prisoner

On May 9, 2018, Al-Abd Al-Faqeer, a media group affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), released a poster on Telegram depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin dead with his face covered in blood laying on the ground in an orange jumpsuit next to a tank and two ISIS fighters.

Telegram User Calls For Attacking Churches in Egypt

On May 4, a channel on Telegram posted a threat to churches in Egypt, as well as to the Egyptian government.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Launches Campaign On Telegram Urging 'Monotheists' To Kill Egyptian President El-Sisi, Soldiers, And Intelligence Officer

On May 7, 2018, a media group that supports the Islamic State (ISIS) launched a campaign on Telegram urging the "monotheists" to kill Egyptian President Abd El-Fatah El-Sisi as well as several Egyptian soldiers and an intelligence officer.

Pro-Islamic State Repository Website Quickly Returns ‎Following Shutdown

On April 30, 2018, MEMRI JTTM published a report reviewing a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) website, which had a large repository of ISIS content.

HTS Video Shows Air Cannons Created In Yarmouk Refugee Camp

On May 6, 2018, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) released a two-minute video titled "Necessity Is The Mother Of Invention: A Weapon Born Under Siege" through its Ebaa news agency.

Syrian Rebel Faction Jaysh Al-'Izza Posts Photos Of 'Special ‎Forces' Graduation Ceremony

On May 9, 2018, Free Syrian Army-affiliated rebel group Jaysh Al-'Izza published photos from a graduation ceremony held in Syria for its "special forces."

Jihadi Telegram Channel Expresses Loyalty To Osama Bin Laden: 'From The Blood-Soaked Mountains Of Kashmir, We Pledge To Follow Your Blessed Path'

A jihadi channel on Telegram that supports the Kashmiri jihadi group and Al-Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) has expressed loyalty to the late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Jihadi Channel On Telegram Calls For Attacking Photojournalists In Kashmir

A jihadi channel on Telegram has called for attacking photojournalists who cover funerals of jihadis in Kashmir and take photos of their relatives. The following is a message posted by it on Telegram: "At the funerals of our beloved mujahideen, many journalists come to cover and report it. However, we see that photojournalists most of the time take pictures of our sisters and mothers, so that their photos can fetch them a good price."

Kashmir University Professor Among Five Terrorists Killed By Indian Security Forces

On May 6, 2018, a professor from Kashmir University was among five militants killed by Indian security forces during an armed clash in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir state.

Afghan Taliban: 'Only One Way For Getting Rid Of [Corruption],' Which Is 'To End The Illegitimate Foreign Occupation... Through The Holy Jihad'

Excerpts are given below from a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) on how to end corruption in Afghan government institutions.

Jihadi Telegram Channel Shares Taliban Article: 'Mujahideen Consider Daesh [ISIS] As America's Servant'

A jihadi Telegram channel shared an article from an Urdu-language magazine published by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization). It alleges that the U.S. and Afghan forces are supporting the Islamic State (ISIS) in Afghanistan.

Taliban Website Says Balcheragh, Tala Barfak Districts Of Afghanistan Have Fallen To Mujahideen

On May 9, 2018, the website of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) said that in Faryab province, the "mujahideen have overrun Balcheragh district administration center and other surrounding installations last night [May 8] following intense gunfight of heavy and light arms."

Taliban Statement Claims Successes In First Ten Days Of Al-Khandaq Operations

In a statement, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization in the country) claimed successes during the first ten days of its Al-Khandaq jihadi operations.