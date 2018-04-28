Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: On Telegram, Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Spokesman Rejects UN Role In Kashmir: 'The UN Is The International Government Of Oppressors, Infidels, And Tyrants'

On April 16, 2018, a jihadi Telegram channel shared a video of an interview with Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) spokesman Ustad Usama Mehmood, in which he answered the question: "In your view, can the United Nations resolve the Kashmir issue?"

EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi Security Source: ISIS Has Smuggled Part Of Its Drone Fleet To Iraqi Desert; French National Plays Major Role In Organization's Drone Industry

According to an Iraqi security source, the Islamic State (ISIS) still possesses part of its fleet of self-manufactured drones, after ISIS fighters retreating from territories recaptured by the Iraqi military managed to take the drones with them to the desert.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Video Features Former Gitmo Detainee Ibrahim Al-Qusi, Accuses UAE Of Leading War Against Islam; Shows Battle Preparations Using Google Maps

On April 20, 2018 the media arm of Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released part nine of its video series "Repulsion Of Aggression," which featured Sudanese national and former Gitmo detainee Ibrahim Al-Qusi and accused the government of the UAE of being a "puppet" of the U.S. and leading the war against Islam.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated GSIM Claims Responsibility For Attack On French, International Forces At Timbuktu Airport, Mali

On April 20, 2018, the official media agency of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated organization ("The Group For Support Of Islam And Muslims" – GSIM), released a communique on its Telegram channel claiming that its fighters had killed and wounded soldiers from the French and international forces in an attack on a military base at the Timbuktu airport in Mali.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Video Accuses UAE Of Waging War On Islam To Please U.S.

On April 23, 2018, the media arm of Al-Qaeda In the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released Part 10 of its video series "Repulsion Of Aggression," which accuses the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of waging war on Islam to please the U.S.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram Channel Shares Pictures Of Albanian Fighters In Syria

On April 19, 2018, a Telegram channel run by Al-Qaeda supporters shared three undated photographs of a group of fighters in Syria who are allegedly from Albania.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Honors Slain Jihadis From The Netherlands

On April 24, 2018, a pro-Al-Qaeda media group that disseminates jihadi material in English and Arabic, published a poster accompanied by a message honoring the memory and sacrifice of the foreign fighters from the Netherlands who died in Syria.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Belgian ISIS Supporter

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Al-Shabab Leader Calls For Unity Amongst Jihad Groups In ‎Syria, Lashes Out At Turkish Government

On April 23, 2018, the Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) released an audio message by Sheikh Abu Ubaida Ahmad Omar, leader of Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Somalia Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, addressing the infighting among rebel groups in Syria.

ISIS Spokesman Touts Success In Terrorizing The West; Calls For Attacks On Arab Regimes, Russia, And Iran; Defies U.S. Claims Of Victory Over ISIS

On April 22, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) media company Al-Furqan released an audio statement by its official spokesman, Abu Al-Hasan Al-Muhajir, with the title "So from their Guidance Take an Example."

Pro-ISIS Tech Group On Telegram Calls For Programmers, ‎Graphic Designers, Montage Specialists

On April 19, 2018, a pro-Islamic State tech group published an announcement on its Telegram channel asking people with programming, graphic design, and montage skills to contact the group.

ISIS Al-Furat Video Denounces Democracy, Says Group's ‎Implementation Of Shari'a Is Main Reason For Fight ‎Against ISIS

On April 24, 2018, Islamic State's (ISIS) Al-Furat Province released a video attacking democracy and Western values, and accusing the West of hypocrisy and of applying a double standard.

Ceasefire Agreement Between Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham And Jabhat Tahrir Syria

On April 24, 2018, following months of fighting, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Jabhat Tahrir Syria (JTS), and the Suqour Al-Sham Brigades signed a ceasefire agreement.

On Telegram, ISIS-Affiliated Nasher News Announces New ‎‎Domain For ISIS Internet ‎Radio Station Al-Bayan

On April 20, 2018, the Telegram channels of the Islamic State (ISIS)-affiliated Nasher News published a link to the new domain of ISIS Internet radio station Al-Bayan.

On Telegram, Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Video ‎Featuring Photos Of Fighters, Children Undergoing Military ‎Training In Syria

On April 23, 2018, the Uyghur jihad group Islamic Turkestan Party (TIP) released a video featuring "rare" photos from its fighters in Syria.

Algeria: Defense Ministry Publishes Photographs Of Three Captured Terrorists

On April 20, 2018, the Algerian Ministry of National Defense published photographs of three captured terrorists on their official website.

Kashmiri Soldier In Indian Army Joins Jihadi Group Hizbul Mujahideen While On Leave

A Kashmiri soldier named Mir Idrees Sultan, who was stationed in the northern Indian state of Bihar, went on leave to visit his home in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and joined Hizbul Mujahideen, which is one of the key militant organizations in the state.

The Importance Of Jihad On The Oceans In The Eyes Of Prophet Muhammad

The Urdu-language weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam recently ran a hadith (a saying or deed of Prophet Muhammad) highlighting the importance of carrying out jihad on the oceans.

Pakistani Urdu Weekly: '1,000 Men And Women Benefit From The Call Of Jihad In 14 Districts'

The Pakistani Urdu-language weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam recently ran a report titled "1,000 Men And Women Benefit From The Call Of Jihad In 14 Districts."

On Telegram, Jaish-e-Muhammad Emir Masood Azhar Recalls Events Of 1999 Kandahar Hijacking

Maulana Masood Azhar, emir of Pakistan-based jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), was among three terrorists freed by India in exchange for the passengers of an Indian airlines plane hijacked to Kandahar in 1999.

Telegram Channel Posts Audio Recording Of Urdu Poem On Behalf Of Jihadis In Pakistani Prisons

On April 19, 2018, a jihadi Telegram channel posted an audio recording of a poem in Urdu on behalf of jihadis jailed in Pakistani prisons.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid On Telegram: 'Our Struggle Is Only (And) Purely For The Implementation Of The Islamic Shari'a'

A Telegram channel associated with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) posted a message by Zabihullah Mujahid, one of the two main Taliban spokesmen.

Afghan Taliban's Urdu Website Urges Afghans To Boycott Parliamentary Elections

In a statement published on its Urdu-language website, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) urged Afghans to boycott the Afghan parliamentary and district council elections set for October 20, 2018.

Afghan Taliban Statement Says U.S. Troops 'Regard Killing Of Innocent Common People An Insignificant Issue'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization, which ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001) has accused U.S. troops of indiscriminately killing civilians.

Afghan Taliban Spokesman: 'If Forced, We Will Not Only Continue Fighting For Another Decade But For A Century, Allah Willing'

In an interview with the state-owned Turkish media group TRT World, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), discussed a range of issues concerning Afghanistan.