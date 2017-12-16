Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Facebook Friends Of London Teacher With Revoked Passport Suggest Using Educational ISIS Apps To Teach Students

Facebook user Safiyyah Huyay is an Islamic studies teacher in London. Huyay is Facebook friends with numerous Islamic State (ISIS) supporters. In one post, she said that her passport had been revoked by the authorities, and in an attempt to get it back she had pretended to to have moderate beliefs about Islam. She also discusses aspects of her job as a teacher, and asked her Facebook friends for ideas on lesson planning in a post. One friend suggested she use ISIS's educational apps in the classroom.

On November 21, 2017, London-based pro-ISIS Facebook user Abdulrahman Mosh asked: "Anyone from UK who has in the last year applied for their provisional drivers license via online? Please contact me urgently."

Huyay commented: "My passports been revoked. Had a picture of it on my fone. Applied for provisional with the revoked ones number. Hoped for the best. Alhamdulilah they posted it to me."

EXCLUSIVE: Russian-Speaking ISIS Fighter In The Sinai Shows Off Weapons Captured From Egyptian Security Forces

A Russian Telegram channel that posts news, updates and analysis about military conflicts around the world recently shared a minute-long video showing a Russian-speaking individual described as an Islamic State (ISIS) fighter in the Sinai. The masked man in the clip is filmed in a desert area, standing next to an ISIS flag and a collection of weapons which he boasts were taken from the Egyptian police.

EXCLUSIVE: Top Pro-ISIS Media Activist Active On Telegram, Facebook, Is Likely In Sweden

The individual using an alias on Facebook and Telegram is a prolific disseminator of Islamic State (ISIS) content on various social media platforms.

EXCLUSIVE: Following Trump's Jerusalem Announcement, Group In Al-Salt, Jordan Warns Americans Not To Enter The Town

Amid protests against U.S. President Trump's announcement that the U.S. recognizes of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a group in Al-Salt, Jordan posted, on Facebook, a message to the U.S. Embassy in Amman warning Americans not to enter the town. The post was later removed.

EXCLUSIVE: PFLP Declares US Interests A Target Following Trump Statement On Jerusalem

Following the December 7, 2017, statement by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Palestinian terror groups threatened that they would view U.S. "interests and installations throughout our occupied land" as targets.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Poster Threatens NYC Police Commissioner

On December 13, 2017, the pro-ISIS media outlet Fursan media released a poster featuring New York City Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill dressed in an orange jump suit kneeling next to a masked jihadi fighter armed with a knife.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Group Calls On Muslims To Wage Jihad For Jerusalem

A jihadi group posted a communiqué on its Telegram channel titled "Jerusalem: The Focus of Our Jihad."

EXCLUSIVE: Clique Of Thai ISIS Supporters Active On Facebook

A clique of Thai Islamic State (ISIS) supporters is active on Facebook. The members of the group follow and share official ISIS releases and multimedia items, as is typical of ISIS supporters on social media.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Condemns Trump's Statement On Jerusalem, Encourages Muslims To Restore It By Force

On December 8, 2017, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a major jihadi group fighting in Syria that dissociated itself from Al-Qaeda in July 2016, released a statement condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition, on December 6, of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The statement, which was posted on the group's Telegram channels, calls on Muslim nations to understand that "what has been taken by force, will only be restored by force."

Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen Calls On All Muslims To Wage Jihad Following Trump Jerusalem Announcement

On December 9, 2017, the general command of the Somali Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabab al-Mujahideen issued a communique titled "The Meeting Place is Beit Al-Maqdis [Jerusalem]: Statement from the General Command Regarding the U.S. Administration Declaration Announcing its Recognition of Al-Quds [Jerusalem] as the Capital of the Jewish Invasion [sic]."

ISIS Al-Furat Video Documents Battle Over Syrian City ‎Albu Kamal, Highlights Iranian Regional Ambitions

On December 11, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Furat Province released a video documenting some of the group's battles over the Syrian city of Albu Kamal, near the Iraqi border. The video presents ISIS as a guardian of Sunnis that is fighting the collective nations of "unbelief," particularly Russia, the U.S., and Iran.

ISIS Khorasan Pictorial Report Shows Manufacture Of ‎Small-Sized IEDs ‎

On December 11, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Khorasan province published a pictorial report showing the manufacture of small-sized IEDs in the province. The report was released on ISIS's outlets on Telegram, and was initially hosted on the text- and image-sharing website Justpaste.it

Article In Al-Qaeda Bulletin Al-Nafir Accuses U.S. Of Waging War Against Islam Under Pretense Of War On Terror

On December 13, 2017, Al-Sahab, the media arm of Al-Qaeda, released Issue 18 of its weekly bulletin Al-Nafir on the pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel Al-Fida'. Issue 18 features an article accusing the U.S. and it allies, including Arab and Muslim governments, of using the fight against terrorism as a cover for their war against Islam.

AQAP Releases Part Three Of Video Featuring Commander Qassem Al-Rimi Reviewing Book On Warfare Strategies

On December 6, 2017, Al-Malahem, the media arm of the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released Part Three of a video featuring the group's commander Qassem Al-Rimi reviewing and commenting on a summary of a historical book on strategies of war called "The Politics Of War" by Abu Saeed Al-Harthami. Part One of the series was released on November 30,[1] and Part Two was released on December 4, 2017.

AQAP Releases Part Four Of Video Featuring Commander Qassem Al-Rimi Reviewing Book On Warfare Strategies

On December 6, 2017, Al-Malahem, the media arm of the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released part four of a video featuring the group's commander Qassem Al-Rimi reviewing and commenting on a summary of a historical book on strategies of war called "The Politics Of War" by Abu Saeed Al-Harthami. Part one of the series was released on November 30,[1] part two was released on December 4, 2017,[2] and part three was released on December 7, 2017.

Al-Shabab Video Documents September Attack On Somali ‎Towns, Freeing Of Prisoners Near Kenyan Border



On December 13, 2017, the Somali-Al-Qaeda branch of Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (HSM) released a video titled "And Be Harsh Against Them – 2," documenting the group's multi-pronged September attack on Somali soldiers in and around the towns of Beled Hawo and Ceelwaaq in western Somalia. Both towns are in the Gedo region near the Somalia-Kenya border.

Jihadi Group In Tunisia Linked To AQIM Kills One Soldier, Wounds Six

On December 12, 2017 the 'Uqba Bin Nafi' Battalion, associated with Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), claimed responsibility for a December 11, 2017 IED attack on Tunisian soldiers in the mountainous area of Sha'nabi, near Kasserine, a hotspot of jihadi insurgency.

Ansar Ghazwatul Hind Releases Video On How To Make Landmines, Grenades From Matchboxes, Plastic Pipes, Nail Polish

On December 7, 2017, a day after the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the historic Babri Mosque in the northern Indian town of Ayodhya by Hindu extremists on December 6, 1992, the jihadi group Ansar Ghazwatul Hind ("Supporters Of The Battle Of India") released a video explaining how to make bombs from matchboxes, nail polish, and plastic pipes, among other things.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Posts Pictorial Report On Telegram Showing Artillery Firing On Enemy Positions East Of Hama

On December 12, 2017, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) posted, on its Voice of Islam channel on Telegram, a pictorial report showing its fighters positioned in the villages of Al-Shakusiyyah and Umm Mayal in the countryside east of Hama and using artillery against enemy positions.

Jaish-e-Muhammad Commander: 'Kashmir Is A Stop In The Ghazwa-e-Hind [Battle of India] – Not The Destination; [We] Will Take All Of India'

A key militant commander of the Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has said that the Kashmir jihad is not the final destination, according to the Urdu-language weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam.

In Pakistani Mosque, Jaish-e-Muhammad Commander Calls For Jihad, Praises 'Lovers Of The Prophet Muhammad, Who Built The Minarets Of Their Heads...'

Speaking at the Farooqia Mosque in the Pakistani city of Hyderabad, a commander of the Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) praised the companions of Prophet Muhammad who sacrificed their lives for jihad, according to the Urdu-language weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam.

Pro-Jihad Telegram Channel Teaches Users How To Prepare Poisons, Use Them In Attacks

Users on a pro-jihad Telegram channel share ideas on various methods of preparing poisons with household materials and using them to carry out attacks.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channels Publish Posters Celebrating Manhattan Subway Attack, Reacting To Trump's Jerusalem Declaration, Threatening New York, Washington DC, Rome



In recent days, several pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channels have shared posters celebrating the December 11, 2017 failed suicide attack in a Manhattan subway corridor as well as expressing threats to New York City, Washington D.C., Rome, Paris, and other places, threatening terror attacks and calling on Muslims in the West to carry out such attacks.

Pro-ISIS Group Releases Video On Telegram Ahead Of Planned Hacking Campaign: 'The Cursed United States, You Are First In Line, You Are The Head Of The Snake'

On December 7, 2017, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacking entity released a video stating the goals of its cyberattack campaign against American targets, which is set to begin on December 8.

Pro-ISIS Hacking Group Defaces Websites, Disseminates Personal Information Of 15,000 Michigan State University Students, Realtors At U.S. Real Estate Group

On December 11, 2017, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacking group shared information about their latest hacking activity.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram User Shares Blog Hosting Near-Complete Archive Of Anwar Al-'Awlaki Lectures

On December 8, 2017, a Telegram user shared a post with a link to a blog that appears to have hundreds of hours of lectures by the late Yemeni-American sheikh and Al-Qaeda figure Anwar Al-'Awlaki, including his 11-part "The Book Of Jihad" lecture series, available for download as MP3 files.

ISIS Supporter On Telegram Recommends Psiphon App For Accessing Social Media Blocked By Houthis In Yemen



On December 7, 2017, an ISIS supporter posted a message on a Telegram channel saying that the Houthis in Yemen are blocking access to social media platforms such as Facebook, Telegram, and Twitter.