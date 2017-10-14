Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Reports Of New Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Organization In Syria Headed By Hamza Bin Laden

This week activists were spreading news about the establishment of a new jihadi group in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Audio Recording Of British ISIS Fighter Detailing Conditions In Raqqa, Syria Circulated On Telegram

On October 4, 2017, an audio recording by a British Islamic State (ISIS) fighter was circulated on numerous pro-ISIS Telegram channels. The audio, which is one hour and twelve minutes long, focuses on the destruction reported in the Islamic State's de facto capital, Raqqa, Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Which Regularly Circulates Potential Targets For Lone Wolf Attacks Publishes Address Of Christian School In London

On October 9, 2017, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel that regularly posts information about potential targets as inspiration for lone wolf attacks, shared the address of a school in London.

Video By Al-Qaeda-Affiliated GSIM Documents Confessions ‎Of Mauritanian Spies, Threatens Retaliation Against France, ‎Its Allies

On October 7, 2017, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims (GSIM) released a video documenting the confessions of several men it alleges are Mauritanian spies. The video threatens retaliation against France and its allies. It also commemorates a group of fighters who were killed in French airstrikes in recent years.

ISIS Weekly Bulletin 'Al-Naba': In This Time Of Crisis For Islamic State, Muslim Women Must Prepare To Wage Jihad And Die On The Battlefield

The October 5, 2017 issue of Al-Naba, the weekly news bulletin of the Islamic State (ISIS), features an article titled "The Duty of Women in Jihad against the Enemies," which states that, in this time of crisis and disasters for the Islamic State, women must help the male mujahideen in every way, including on the battlefield.

ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Praises Las Vegas Attack, Calls Upon ‎ISIS Supporters In West To Intensify Their Attacks

Issue 100 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba' featured an infographic celebrating the October 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas for which the group had claimed responsibility.

ISIS Publishes Pictorial Report Featuring Training Camp In ‎Al-Bayda, Yemen

On October 9, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) published a pictorial report featuring a training camp in Al-Bayda, Yemen.

ISIS Supporters Divided On Veracity Of ISIS Claim Of Responsibility For Las Vegas Attack

Islamic State (ISIS) supporters on Telegram and Facebook have engaged in debates as to the veracity of ISIS's October 2, 2017 claim of responsibility for the previous evening's deadly shooting attack at a country music festival in Las Vegas in which over 50 people were killed and several hundred were wounded.

Pro-ISIS Al-Wafa' Media Poster Mocks U.S. Losses From War On ISIS, Hurricanes, Attacks On Its Soil By 'Lone Lions'

On October 7, 2017, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Wafa' media foundation published a poster titled "Disgraceful Loss" mocking the U.S. The poster features a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump, with a chronological list of 12 economic losses experienced by the U.S. recently, including what it referred to as its failed war against ISIS, recent hurricanes, and attacks by "lone lions."

ISIS Video Features 'Martyred' Fighters From Uzbekistan, Dagestan And Turkestan, Highlights Child Specialized In Operating Weaponized Drones

On October 4, 2017, the media office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Furat province released a video featuring dozens of young and adult foreign fighters from Uzbekistan, Dagestan, and the East Turkestan region of China who had been killed on the battlefield and in martyrdom operations.

Islamic State In Sinai Province Publishes Photo Report Of Amputation Of Hand Of Accused Thief

On October 7, 2017, the Information Office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Sinai Province released a series of photos showing the Shari'a-court-ordered amputation of the hand of a man accused of theft in a public ceremony held in the Al-Shaikh Zuwaid area of the province. The photos were published, inter alia, on the Telegram account of the Nasher News Agency.

Iran-Based Jihadi Group Ansar Al-Furqan Releases Video Featuring Dozens Of Fighters, Commemorates Martyrs

On October 9, 2017, Al-Farouq, the media foundation of the Iran-based Sunni jihadi group Ansar Al-Furqan, released a video featuring dozens of armed fighters with different types of weapons, including AK-47s and other automatic weapons as well as rocket-propelled grenades, and using at least three Toyota Land Cruiser pickup trucks.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Nasheed: We Aim To Implement Quran And Sunnah Through Jihad

On October 10, 2017, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) posted on its Telegram channel, The Voice of Islam, a 2:52-minute video in Uyghur with subtitles in Arabic and English of a nasheed titled "Our Goal." According to the nasheed, the group aims "to implement the Quran and the Sunnah" by way of jihad.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Communique: Why Did Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham Shoot At, Wound TIP Members?

On October 8, 2017, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) issued a communique on its Telegram channel, The Voice of Islam, about an incident involving two TIP members and several Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham members.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Calls On Syrian Factions That Want To Fire On Syrian Army To Move Away From TIP Headquarters And Families

On October 6, 2017, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) posted a message on its Telegram channel, The Voice of Islam, in which it called on "everyone who wants to fire either rockets or heavy weapons at the Syrian regime to move away from its headquarters and from the place where their families are located so that there would be no reason to strike at them."

Emir Of Pakistan-Based Jihadi Group Ansarul Ummah: 'Jews And Christians Cannot Be Friends Of Muslims'

Maulana Muhammad Farooq Kashmiri, the emir of Pakistan-based jihadi organization Ansarul Ummah for Jammu & Kashmir, has said that "Jews and Christians cannot be friends of Muslims," according to an Urdu daily.

Afghan Taliban Statement: 'We Call On America... To Abandon The Failed Strategy Of The Use Of Force'; 'The Roots Of This Current Jihadic Resistance Exist In The Grooves Of The [Afghan] Nation'

Following is a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Taliban organization in the country, in the Weekly Comment section of its official website. The original English of the statement has been lightly edited for standardization and clarity.

Afghan Taliban Criticize Rumors About Closure Of 'Political Office' In Qatar: 'Finding A Peaceful Solution To The Afghan Problem Has No Room In The Policy Of The American Invaders'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban's shadow government) has issued a statement criticizing what it called "rumors" about the closure of their political office in Doha, Qatar. Following is the original English of the statement, lightly edited for standardization and clarity: "The entire world is aware that the Islamic Emirate is waging a lawful jihadi struggle against the ongoing 16-year occupation of our beloved homeland at the hands of America and her allies. The invading countries accused the Islamic Emirate of lacking a program and intention towards finding a peaceful solution and due to their (Islamic Emirate's) concentration on war, we too are forced to prolong the conflict. This is a baseless allegation against the Islamic Emirate."

Pro-ISIS Media Group Posts Announcement On Telegram ‎Asking People To Open Twitter, Facebook Accounts

On October 4, 2017, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media organization posted an announcement on Telegram asking for people to help it open Twitter and Facebook accounts.