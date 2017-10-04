ISIS Releases Video Showing Two Russians In Captivity

On October 3, 2017, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS) released a short video showing two Russian men whom the group said it had captured in Al-Sholah village, southwest of the city of Deir Al-Zor, Syria. In the video, which was posted on multiple pro-ISIS Twitter accounts and Telegram channels, the two men are handcuffed and dressed in grey clothing with their backs against a white wall. According to the video, the two men, born in 1979 and 1978, were captured together in Al-Sholah village following an ISIS counter-offensive. Before this video was released there had been multiple reports suggesting that ISIS had burned the two men alive, but no official confirmation has been given yet.

Source: Telegram, October 3, 2017.