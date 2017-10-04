Special Dispatch
October 4, 2017
Special Dispatch
No.
7119

ISIS Releases Video Showing Two Russians In Captivity

On October 3, 2017, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS) released a short video showing two Russian men whom the group said it had captured in Al-Sholah village, southwest of the city of Deir Al-Zor, Syria. In the video, which was posted on multiple pro-ISIS Twitter accounts and Telegram channels, the two men are handcuffed and dressed in grey clothing with their backs against a white wall. According to the video, the two men, born in 1979 and 1978, were captured together in Al-Sholah village following an ISIS counter-offensive. Before this video was released there had been multiple reports suggesting that ISIS had burned the two men alive, but no official confirmation has been given yet.   

Source: Telegram, October 3, 2017. 