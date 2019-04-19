Iraqi TV Report: Jews Behind Iraqi NGOs; They Promote Homosexuality And Encourage Men To Style Their Beards Like Herzl

On March 29, 2019, Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq) aired a report about foreign support for NGOs operating in Iraq. Hamid Al-Husseini, the Secretary-General of the Union of Iraqi Radio and TV Networks, said that the roughly 3,000 "dubious" NGOs operating in Baghdad were established by the U.S. occupation and target Iraqi youth. He said that most of these NGOs are run by larger organizations that were founded by Jews. Iraqi political analyst Mahmoud Al-Hashemi said that the NGOs are part of a "soft war" being waged by the U.S. and Israel to fragment Iraqi society and plant Western values in it. Hashem Al-Kindi of the Al-Hadaf Research Center said that some of the NGOs organize festivals in Iraq. He gave the example of a kite festival organized to show support for the Iraqi security forces and he claimed that its main purpose was actually to have dancing, singing, and free mixing of the sexes. He said that the kites that were flown were in the colors of the LGBT flag. Al-Kindi also said that the NGOs encourage women to dress in ways that contradict shari'a law and influence men to style their beards to look like Theodor Herzl.

Reporter: "In this episode, we will expose important details about the NGOs operating in Iraq – how they are run and what exactly they are doing in Iraq."

Hamid Al-Husseini: "There are about 3,000 NGOs operating today in Baghdad alone. All these organizations – most of which were established by the [U.S.] occupation – target the [Iraqi] youth, who are this country's strong point.

"These NGOs are dubious and they enjoy very strong foreign support. What's 'nice' is that these NGOs, which target Iraqi people's source of power, are supported by five or six [bigger] organizations. When you check, you see that the founders of these organizations are Jews."

Mahmoud Al-Hashemi: "The NGOs are a very important intelligence target for the U.S. and Israel. They use them in the framework of the 'soft war' against the people. Its first principle is to fragment [Iraqi] society and plant Western values in it."

Hamid Al-Husseini: "For example, in Holland, Belgium, Germany, England, America, and the EU, the founders of all the NGOs are Jews."

Hashem Al-Kindi: "There are NGOs that have organized festivals in Baghdad. To give one example, we can mention the kites festival. This festival was held in the Abu Nawas Park Gardens, and its slogan was 'Supporting the Security Forces.' We can see that the main purpose of it was to have boys and girls in the same place. There was dancing, singing, and mingling, and all the kites that were flown there were in the colors of the homosexuals."

"There Are NGOs That Purport To Empower Women, But... They Want Women To Go Out Against All The Religious And Social Restrictions, They Do Not Want Women To Be Free – They Want Them To Be Out Of Control" [...]

"There are NGOs that purport to empower women, but as a matter of fact, they want women to go out against all the religious and social restrictions. They do not want women to be free – they want them to be out of control.

"They even intervene in matters of clothing. Today, we see clothes that have nothing to do with the hijab whatsoever.

"They say, for example, that tight pants or tight shirts for women are not in contradiction to the principles of the shari'a. This issue does not concern only women, but also young men. There are certain types of clothes and certain types of accessories that are considered to be fashionable – and even the way you shape your beard... The shape of beard that has become prevalent lately, resembles the beard of Theodor Herzl, the founder of Zionism."