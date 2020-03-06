Iranian Filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh: MEMRITV Has Been Monitoring Iran For 20 Years; Netflix Uses MEMRI Clips To Change The Script of Its Messiah Series

On February 23, 2020, Iranian filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh was interviewed by Iranian TV host Alireza Pourmasoud on Ofogh TV (Iran). Pourmasoud said that the mainstream media in the United States consists of six corporations that are run by Zionist Jews who immigrated to the U.S. from Germany and the USSR and who have complete control over what news items are published. He also said that since the Protestant Reformation, during which he said the idea that the Messiah was a Jew was adopted, Christians have aligned themselves with the Zionists with the goal of making Jerusalem the capital of Israel. He added that the recent Netflix series, Messiah, was produced in order to gauge public taste regarding the issue of the messiah. Later in the show, Nader Talebzadeh said that MEMRITV has been monitoring him, and more generally Iranian media for 20 years, and that Netflix changes the script of the Messiah series accordingly.

"Until 20 Years Ago, America's Media Consisted Of 50 Corporations That Made News; There Are Now Six... They Are All Zionist Jews"

Alireza Pourmasoud: "As you know, until 20 years ago, America's media consisted of 50 corporations that made news. There are now six [corporations], and they are known as the mainstream media. They are all Zionist Jews who immigrated from Germany, the USSR, Russia, and elsewhere. If there is news that they don't want to be broadcasted, they can really prevent this from happening. This is my analysis about [the attack on] Ayn Al-Asad Airbase. They don't want the news about the damage and casualties to go public, so the [number] of 'mild concussions' went from 3 to 54.

Nader Talebzadeh: "Speaking of concussions, they have no brains..."

Alireza Pourmasoud: "This is the atmosphere that has been created."

[...]

"Since Martin Luther's [Reformation], When Christ Became A Jew, The Christians Have Been Saying: 'Let Us Unite With The Zionists'"

"Since Martin Luther's [Reformation], when Christ became a Jew, the Christians have been saying: 'Let us unite with the Zionists, and when Christ returns, we will liberate Jerusalem, and it will become the capital of Israel, and only then will we return to discussing our disputes.' Now they are producing various shows. Their most recent show is Messiah on Netflix, and it was created in order to gauge public taste. This show has unique characteristics. For example, the 'imam' is used to refer to the savior. Until now, the word 'imam' has not [appeared] in Hollywood – at least not in the movies I have studied about Judgement Day."

[...]

"You Can Be Certain That A Place Like Israel's MEMRITV Is Monitoring This, I've Seen At Least 20 Clips Of Myself"

Nader Talebzadeh: "I believe that these ten episodes [of Messiah's first season] and the reactions of the Islamic world, including this very discussion... You can be certain that a place like Israel's MEMRITV is monitoring this. I've seen at least 20 clips of myself with English subtitles on MEMRITV, which show what Iranian media is saying about [Israel].

"For 20 years, they've been monitoring what we say, and they change the script [of the Messiah show] accordingly. You can be sure that they are generating schisms. They are now messing with the script."

Alireza Pourmasoud: "So because of its spread, Netflix is now gauging the public's taste?"

Nader Talebzadeh: "Yes."