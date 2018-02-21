Imam Al-Rawashdeh In Jordan Friday Sermon Says Allah Gathered The Jews In Palestine So They Could Be Annihilated, Benjamin Franklin Called For Banishing Jews From U.S.; Quotes Hitler As Saying Jews Are Involved In All Immorality And Crime

In a Friday sermon at the Old Tila' Al-Ali Mosque in Amman, Jordan, Imam Ahmad Al-Rawashdeh said that "as long as they are dispersed, it is impossible to annihilate the Jews," but that Allah had "informed us that He would gather the Jews in one place, so that they could be dealt a mortal blow" and that He would "gather them [in Palestine] so that they can meet their end... because they constitute an epidemic." In his sermon, Imam Al-Rawashdeh repeated the Franklin prophecy myth, saying that in 1779, U.S. President [sic] Benjamin Franklin had called for banishing the Jews from the U.S. and to include this in the U.S. Constitution. It should be noted that the Franklin prophecy myth is, in fact, a piece of antisemitic Nazi propaganda published in 1935 in the Nazi "Handbook on the Jewish Question." Imam Al-Rawashdeh further cited Hitler as saying: "One cannot find a single act of immorality or crime against society in which the Jews are not involved." The sermon was posted on the Internet on December 13, 2017.

"As Long As They Are Dispersed, It Is Impossible To Annihilate The Jews... The Jews Will Begin To Flock To Palestine From All Over The World; Allah Will Gather Them There So That They Can Meet Their End, Allah Willing, Because They Constitute An Epidemic"

Ahmad Al-Rawashdeh: "Dearly beloved, let me bring you glad tidings. Allah said about the Jews: 'We dispersed them into nations throughout the land.' Allah dispersed them all over the land. As long as they are dispersed, it is impossible to annihilate the Jews. The Islamic state cannot annihilate all the Jews who are fighting it all over the world. Allah, in the grace He bestows upon this nation, informed us that He would gather the Jews in one place, so that they could be dealt a mortal blow, and so that the sword would be poised over of the heads of them all.

"Allah says: 'We said to the Children of Israel after him' – that is, after Moses – 'Dwell in the land.' They were allowed to dwell anywhere they wanted. That is why they have spread all over the world – here, there, and everywhere. But Allah says: 'When the promise of the Hereafter comes, We shall bring you all together.' As we see today, after the declaration of the Jewish state...The Jews will begin to flock to Palestine from all over the world. Allah will gather them there so that they can meet their end, Allah willing, because they constitute an epidemic."

"Benjamin Franklin, Who Was U.S. President In 1779, Said... 'Oh Americans, A Grave Danger Threatens The USA – The Jews'"

"Listen to what the world has been saying about the Jews. Benjamin Franklin, who was U.S. president [sic] in 1779, said in a speech to America, when they began to draft the constitution: 'Oh Americans, a grave danger threatens the USA – the Jews. Gentlemen, in whatever land the Jews have settled, they have corrupted the morals, and have lowered the level of commercial ethics. They continue to isolate themselves and never mix with others. I warn you, gentlemen, that unless you banish the Jews once and for all from the land of America, your children and grandchildren will curse you in your graves. The Jews endanger this country, and therefore you must banish them, and this should be included in the constitution.' Who said that? The U.S. President."

According To Hitler, "One Cannot Find A Single Act Of Immorality Or Crime Against Society In Which The Jews Are Not Involved"

"Hitler said: 'One cannot find a single act of immorality or crime against society in which the Jews are not involved.' All the notorious TV series and programs are sponsored by Jews, who, in turn, sponsor some Arabs or encourage them to spread these shows."