Houthi Minister Of Tourism Ahmad Al-Aly: We Have Compiled A List Of 300 Strategic Targets In The UAE; We Will Not Stand Idly By

Houthi Minister of Tourism Ahmad Al-Aly said in a July 3, 2019 interview on Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) that the Houthis have a list of 300 strategic targets in the UAE. He said that the Houthis will not "stand idly by" and that they will target the UAE in the same way that the UAE has targeted Yemen's cities, women, children, and infrastructure. Al-Aly stated that divine and international law require the Houthis to defend their land and their people, and he threatened that "greater things are yet to come" and that the Houthis will strike key targets in Saudi Arabia, in the UAE, and in other coalition countries if the "aggression" does not cease.

"We Have A List Of 300 Strategic Targets"

Host: "Have you defined targets deep in UAE territory for the next stage, like you had done with regard to Saudi Arabia?"

Ahmad Al-Aly: "Naturally. We have a list of 300 strategic targets. The people in the UAE should know that we will not stand idly by. We will target them, just like they have targeted our cities and our infrastructure, and just like they have killed our women and children."

"We Will Target All Their Territories, Capital Cities, And Strategic Sites... Greater Things Are Yet To Come"

"This is our legitimate right according to divine law, as well as according to international law, and so on. These laws require us to defend our land and our people. This matter is not open to debate. If the aggression continues – whether from the UAE, from Saudi Arabia, or from any of the countries in the so-called coalition of aggression against us – then we will target all their territories, capital cities, and strategic sites. Absolutely. There is no question about it. Like I said in a previous interview, greater things are yet to come."