Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Nasrallah: If Israel Attacks Lebanon, Israeli Army's Destruction Will Be Broadcast For All To See; Our Resistance Front Stretches From Palestine To Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen; Western War Against Iran Would Set Region Aflame

Hizbullah Secretary-General said in an August 16, 2019 speech that aired on Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) that if Israel attacks Lebanon, Hizbullah will destroy its military units and its tanks, and he threatened this will be broadcast live for the entire world to see. He said that the resistance axis is thriving and increasing in power and size, and he said that it enjoys support from the Bahraini, Tunisian, Algerian, and other nations. Nasrallah went on to say that reliance on the resistance axis will prevent terrorism from re-emerging in Syria and Iraq from falling into American "hegemony." He also said that it will bring about the end of the "aggression" against Yemen and the return of Jerusalem, and that it will fill the hearts of the Palestinians with hope. In addition, Nasrallah reiterated that a Western war against Iran would "set the entire region aflame." The audience chanted: "We respond to your call, oh Nasrallah!"

"You Will Watch A Live Broadcast Of The Destruction Of Israel's Tanks, Battalions, And Brigades Should They Enter Southern Lebanon"

Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah: "I say to all of Israel's brigades, battalions, and elite units: if you enter our land, every inch of our land in southern Lebanon will be like this area of steadfastness where we are celebrating today, only it will be 500 times greater. Your brigades will be destroyed, your battalions will scatter, and your tanks will be ruined, and this will be captured on camera for the entire world to see. I promise you again that you will watch a live broadcast of the destruction of Israel's tanks, battalions, and brigades should they enter southern Lebanon."

Audience: "We respond to your call, oh Nasrallah! We respond to your call, oh Nasrallah! We respond to your call, oh Nasrallah! We respond to your call, oh Nasrallah!"

[...]

"Today, We Have A Resistance Front... As Well As Active Political Forces In The World And In The Region"

Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah: "Today, we have a resistance front – a resistance axis, call it whatever you want... The resistance front spreads from Palestine to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Yemen, and it is supported by many Arab and Islamic nations. The loudest of these are the Bahraini, Tunisian, Algerian, and other nations, as well as active political forces in the world and in the region. Today, there is a resistance front and a resistance axis that is thriving and increasing in power and size.

[...]

"[Israel] isn't afraid only of Hizbullah in the event that it strikes Lebanon. It isn't afraid only of Hizbullah. Israel has begun to consider that a new war against Lebanon might ignite the entire region, since it sees the resistance axis."

[...]

"Reliance On The Resistance Axis Will Prevent Iraq's Ultimate Return To America's Hegemony... Can Bring Back Jerusalem And The Holy Places"

"Reliance on the resistance axis will prevent any re-emergence of terrorism in Syria. It will prevent the start of a new world war in Syria. Reliance on the resistance axis will sooner or later bring about the end of the aggression against Yemen, thanks to steadfastness, the stability, the power, and the support. Reliance on the resistance axis will prevent Iraq's ultimate return to America's hegemony, so that it will remain in the hands of the people. Reliance on the resistance axis and the power of the resistance front can bring back Jerusalem and the holy places. By relying on this axis, Gaza will remain strong, and hope will fill the hearts of the Palestinians in Palestine and in the diaspora.

[...]

"Iran is strong, and the resistance axis is [strong]. America, Israel, and the war-mongering countries have understood the clear message, and I will repeat it now, as I have in the past and as I will in the future: war against Iran would mean war against the entire resistance axis. War against the Islamic Republic would set the entire region aflame."