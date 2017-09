The historic Friday sermon by Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi at the Al-Nuri mosque in Mosul has been online on Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV channel on YouTube in full since July 2014. As of this writing, it has nearly 762,000 views.

The following is the link to the speech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=dIRf0EJuPak&app=desktop