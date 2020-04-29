Gazan Journalist Alaa Al-Asi: Any Form Of Dialogue With Israelis – Even Peace Activists – That Takes Place Outside Of The Framework Of The Resistance Is Collaboration With The Enemy

Gazan journalist Alaa Al-Asi said in a video that was uploaded to Facebook by the Shehab News Agency (Hamas) on April 18, 2020 that Rami Aman, a Palestinian activist who participated in a two-hour video conference with Israelis, has been arrested by Gazan police for normalizing relations with Israel and in order to be interrogated about receiving funds from Israel. She said that any dialogue with Israelis that takes place outside of the framework of the Palestinian resistance is a form of normalization that hinders the struggle to end injustice, and she emphasized that all undertakings such as joint activities, cooperation, or dialogue with any Israelis, including Israeli peace activists, must be viewed as collaboration with the enemy.

"[Palestinian Advocate Rami Aman's] Normalization Meeting [With Israelis] Via Skype Angered The Palestinians, Especially In Gaza"

Alaa Al-Asi: "Rami Aman, a Palestinian advocate, participated in a two-hour Skype conversation with Israelis. This normalization meeting via Skype angered the Palestinians, especially in Gaza. On the next day, the police in Gaza arrested Rami Aman for interrogation on cases of receiving external funding from Israel and other issues, including normalization with Israel."

"No Form Of Joint Activity, Cooperation, Or Dialogue With Israelis Is Acceptable... All Such Undertakings Must Be Viewed As Collaboration With The Enemy"

"Dialogue – if it occurs outside the resistance framework – becomes dialogue for the sake of dialogue, which is a form of normalization, that hinders the struggle to end injustice.

[...]

"In the view of anti-normalizers, no form of joint activity, cooperation, or dialogue with Israelis is acceptable – even engaging with Israeli peace activists, who have the best of intentions towards them.

"All such undertakings must be viewed as collaboration with the enemy."