Friday Sermon At Khan Al-Ahmar On Palestinian Authority TV: Israeli Government Has Not Learned The Lessons From Nebuchadnezzar, Titus, And Hitler; 'Look What The Quran Says About The Israelites'

During an October 19 Friday sermon delivered at the village of Khan Al-Ahmar in the West Bank, the preacher said that the Israeli government had not learned the lessons from history, from "the two times that the Israelites spread corruption upon the land." "They have not learned from what was done to them by Nebuchadnezzar... by the great Roman leader Titus... by Hitler," he said, warning that "the logic of history will repeat itself once again." The sermon was broadcast by the Palestinian Authority's TV channel.

"They Have Not Learned From What Was Done To Them By Nebuchadnezzar... By The Great Roman Leader Titus... By Hitler, And By The Kings Of Europe And Spain"

Preacher: "The right-wing occupation government and the extremist U.S. administration do not learn from history. The occupation government does not learn from history – from the two times that the Israelites spread corruption upon the land. That government has not learned the lesson. They have not learned from what was done to them by Nebuchadnezzar. They have not learned from what was done to them by the great Roman leader Titus. They have not learned from what was done to them by Hitler, and by the kings of Europe and Spain. They have not learned from this, and they continue to act the same way. This is the mentality of supremacy over mankind, the mentality of isolationism and the removal of the other.

"This mentality is the result of planning and methodical conduct in order to ignite wars and strife throughout the world. They have not learned from history."

"They Have Not Learned The Lesson, But I Am Telling Them That The Logic Of History Will Repeat Itself Once Again"

"Look what the Quran says about the Israelites: 'Whenever they kindled the fire of war, Allah extinguished it.' 'Whenever,' in Arabic, indicates continuity. It means that they continue to ignite wars and strife in the world. 'Whenever they kindled the fire of war, Allah extinguished it.' Another verse says: 'Whenever they make a covenant, a party among them casts it aside.' These two characteristics go together: igniting wars and strife and reneging on agreements. The occupation government has not learned from what happened to the Israelites throughout history: the banishment, the deportation, the oppression, and the humiliation.

"They have not learned the lesson. But I am telling them that the logic of history will repeat itself once again."