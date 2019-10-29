Family of Female Palestinian Suicide Bomber Hanadi Jaradat: Hanadi's Father Handed Out Sweets In Celebration Of Her Martyrdom, Wanted Congratulations Instead Of Condolences

On October 8, 2019, Al-Quds Al-Youm TV (Palestine – Islamic Jihad) aired a report about Hanadi Jaradat, a Palestinian woman from Jenin who carried out a suicide bombing in a restaurant in Haifa on October 4, 2003. Hanadi's mother, who was interviewed in the report, praised Allah for having given Hanadi what she had asked for, and Hanadi's brother said that his father had handed out sweets upon hearing about the operation and wanted people to give him congratulations instead of condolences. Women's issues activist Umm Ahmad said that Israel arrogantly thinks that women who carry out attacks are uneducated and ignorant, but that many of them are doctors, teachers, and lawyers. She ends by saluting Palestinian male and female martyrs.

"When My Father Was Told That His Daughter Carried Out The Operation, He Started Handing Out Sweets, He Said That He Wants Congratulations, Not Condolences"

Hanadi Jaradat's Brother: "When people came and said that it was Hanadi Jaradat who carried out the operation, it was like watching a scene on TV. It was like watching [a report about] an operation on TV. My father, may he rest in peace, would always say: 'May Allah protect the bellies of the mothers of those who carried out the operation.' At the end of the day, it is a matter of venting one's anger."

Hanadi Jaradat's Mother: "Praise be to Allah. This is what she asked for and Allah did not disappoint her. Praise be to Allah for honoring her and giving her [what she wanted]."

Hanadi Jaradat's Brother: "When my father was told that his daughter carried out the operation, he started handing out sweets. He said that he wants congratulations, not condolences.

"This operation killed a former high-ranking Israeli naval officer and his family. It was not an insignificant operation. What did Israel say? It said that [Hanadi] killed innocent children. But [Israel] had shattered our hearts – when my brother was martyred, didn't it kill an entire family?"

"Someone Ignorant Or Faithless Would Never Carry Out An Operation"

"Hanadi was a grown woman. She was not a child. She was a 28-year-old law student who knew right from wrong. What did Israel say? It said that [the terrorists] brainwash female martyrdom-seekers in order to get them to carry out operations and that they pick ignorant individuals to carry out operations. On the contrary, people who carry out operations are intelligent, not ignorant. Someone ignorant or faithless would never carry out an operation."

"I Salute Our Glorious Male And Female Martyrs"

Umm Ahmad: "This arrogant enemy, in all its tyranny and stupidity, said that these women sacrificed their lives only because they were ignorant, uneducated, and uncultured. But we say to them: Stop right there, you are the fool! Some of the women of Palestine who came to you, sacrificed their lives, and had their limbs blown off, as was aired on every TV channel, were doctors, teachers, and lawyers. I salute our glorious male and female martyrs."