Erdoğan, Senior Turkish Politicians Participate In Pro-Gaza Rally; PM Yıldırım At Rally: Israel Emulates Hitler, Mussolini

On May 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated, along with other senior politicians, in a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul. At the rally, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said: "The administration of Israel, which emulates Hitler and Mussolini, has once again shown the world that it is an occupier that does not recognize the law or the truth." President Erdoğan said that since the fall of the Ottoman Empire following WWI, "the streaks of blood have not been wiped from the walls and the soil of Palestine." Mustafa Destici, leader of an Islamist-nationalist party, the BBP, said: "I believe that those who are moving their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem today will not be able to find Tel Aviv tomorrow."

Mustafa Destici: "My dear brothers and sisters, indeed, we are here for Jerusalem, and on the 70th anniversary of the Nakba – the 70th anniversary of the occupation of Palestinian land by the Zionist-terrorist state of Israel. First of all, I curse and reject this occupation initiative, and I believe the day will come when the Palestinian lands will once again belong to the Palestinians. Indeed, on the 70th anniversary, during legal demonstrations, as a result of the actions of the terrorist state of Zionist Israel, which were reminiscent of a bloody genocide, more than 60 of our brothers were martyred.

"I believe that those who are moving their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem today will not be able to find Tel Aviv tomorrow, Allah willing.

"Collapse, Israel! I will [live to] see you in ruins. We spit in the face of anyone who calls you a state."

Binali Yıldırım: "At the border of Gaza, which is under siege, aim was taken at people's hearts, and over 60 of our brothers were martyred and more than 3,000 were wounded. The violence committed by Israel is genocide, ethnic cleansing. The fact that this vile massacre was committed before the eyes of America and in its control is another, grave, matter. It is extremely grave in terms of both regional and global peace. International law has been flagrantly violated, the societies and the world are silent, and Israel has become perverted. The administration of Israel, which emulates Hitler and Mussolini, has once again shown the world that it is an occupier that does not recognize the law or the truth."

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: "Jerusalem is not merely a city. It is a symbol. It is a test. Jerusalem is the qibla. If we cannot protect our first qibla, we cannot look with confidence on the future of our last qibla. To speak openly, the Islamic world has failed the test of Jerusalem.

"Not just the Islamic world, but all of humanity has failed the test of Jerusalem. My brothers and sisters, as one of our poets said: 'First they occupied the Jerusalem in our hearts. We lost ourselves before the war [even began].' As Muslims, ever since the Jerusalem in our hearts was occupied, we have been unable to stand against the tyrant, as is necessary. The Ottoman state administered Jerusalem for four centuries, for the members of other religions as well, as a city of peace, tranquility, and wellbeing. The Ottoman state, which was on the losing side of World War I, was forced to abandon Jerusalem, like much of its other territory. Since that day, Jerusalem has seen no tranquility. The city's fabric of respect for all religions quickly disintegrated. Along with the sanctities of the Muslims, the sanctities of the Christians have come under the threat of Israel. Brothers and sisters, what does the poet say? 'Oh Jerusalem, oh city of sorrows, from whose eyes huge tears flow, who is going to stop the enemies who descend upon you, oh pearl of the religions? Who is going to wipe the blood from your walls?' Since that day, the streaks of blood have not been wiped from the walls and the soil of Palestine."

"These are Zionists, and we are in a fight against Zionism. Unfortunately, even a disaster like this was not enough to bring the Muslims to their senses. I draw a distinction between Zionists and Jews. The real fight is with Zionism, with the Zionists, and it seems that their hostility toward the Muslims is unforgivable. The Israeli Prime Minister said, when [the protests began]: 'I had thought that the Muslims would come into Jerusalem from all four directions, and I could not sleep a wink out of fear. But then morning came, and nothing had happened. That's when I understood that we could do as we wished.' It is painful, but this is our reality.

"Caliph Omar conquered Jerusalem without bloodying anybody's nose. But behind Omar, when it was necessary, there was a giant army of people ready to give their lives for this cause.

"Note that in all of these examples, when the tyrants attacked with all their might, the Muslims were not content with merely praying and shedding tears.

"Until Israel turns back from the steps it has taken and is held accountable for the innocent blood [it has shed], our fight will continue."