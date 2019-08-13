Egyptian Journalist Al-Azab Al-Tayyeb: Holocaust – Zionist Propaganda; 'To Obtain More Money, Israel Invented Stories About Nazis Using Gas Chambers' For 'Mass Murder Of Jews' – But They're Too Small To Be Used For Genocide

In a March 7, 2019 episode of Blue Line that aired on Channel 2 (Egypt), Al-Azab Al-Tayyeb, an Egyptian journalist working for the Al-Ahram newspaper, said that the "Zionist entity" has influential lobby groups throughout the world – particularly in the United States – that employ financial, media, and political control over decision-making centers such as the U.S. Congress, the President, the State Department, and think tanks. Al-Tayyeb said that the number of six million Jews burned in the Holocaust is heavily exaggerated and that no more than a few hundred thousand Jews had been killed. He also said that the gas chambers that the Nazis allegedly used were too small to burn millions of Jews; rather, he claimed that they had been used to cremate the bodies of prisoners who died of typhoid fever due to lack of medical services during the war. Al-Tayyeb then said that what the Zionists do to the Palestinians should be described in the same way that the Zionists describe the Holocaust because it is much worse. During the show, a brief documentary-style clip claimed that the Zionist propaganda used antisemitism and the lie of the Holocaust as a profitable business and in order to extort the West. The documentary’s narrator also claimed that the Jews inflated the number of Jews killed at the time and that they made up stories about gas chambers being used for mass murder in order to obtain more money.

To view the clip of Al-Azab Al-Tayyeb on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"The Number Of Jews In Europe At The Time Did Not Exceed 6.5 Million"

Al-Azab Al-Tayyeb: "The Zionist lobby exists not only in the Zionist entity. It is present in Europe, in America, and in other regions in the world, such as Canada, and in some regions of South Africa.

"This lobby has managed to peddle the notion [of the Holocaust] in a very efficient way, objectively speaking."

Host: "They have the media and the right connections at their disposal..."

Al-Azab Al-Tayyeb: "The most important thing that the Zionist entity has is influence, through the huge lobbying groups, all over the world, especially in America. These lobbies, or pressure groups, have financial, media, and political control over the centers of decision-making: Congress, the President, as well as the State Department. It has strong ties to think tanks, some of which completely reflect the Zionist view.

[...]

"Regarding the claim that six million Jews were burned in the war in Germany or in countries that were ruled by Germany at the time..."

Host: "Do you think that this number is exaggerated?"

Al-Azab Al-Tayyeb: "Exactly. When I learned the facts, I found it strange..."

Host: "Why do you think that this number is exaggerated?"

Al-Azab Al-Tayyeb: "First of all, the number of Jews in Europe at the time did not exceed 6.5 million, according to the numbers I found."

Host: "So the number of all the Jews in Europe was 6.5 million."

Al-Azab Al-Tayyeb: "Some people say that it was nine million. So how can a country exterminate all the Jews in an entire continent?"

Host: "This runs counter to facts and logic."

Al-Azab Al-Tayyeb: "That's right."

[...]

"The Zionist Movement Managed To Occupy Palestine Based On A Bunch Of Myths – One Of Those Myths Was The Holocaust"

Narrator: "The Zionist movement managed to occupy Palestine based on a bunch of myths. One of those myths was the Holocaust. The word 'Holocaust' is used to describe the mass extermination of Jews by Nazis in WWII, according to what the Zionists claim.

[...]

"Although the violent events that took place in WWII claimed both Jewish and non-Jewish victims, Zionist propaganda propagated the term 'antisemitism,' which denotes the resentment of the West towards Jews, but not towards others, and limited the events of the Holocaust to Jewish [victims] only.

"Many Israeli historians believe the Holocaust to be a lie employed in the service of the Zionist enterprise in Palestine.

"Some of them believe that the Zionist movement cooperated with Nazi Germany in order to cause Jews to emigrate and establish their state and entity in Palestine after WWII. [The Zionist movement] strives to revive the memory of the 'Holocaust' lie on the 27th of January, every year. It made itself a representative of the Jews of the world – both the living and the dead. Israel demands reparations from Europe in its entirety."

"The Holocaust Industry Has Become A Profitable Business Today, As Well As A Means Through Which Israel Extorts The Western Countries"

"The Holocaust industry has become a profitable business today, as well as a means through which Israel extorts the Western countries. Israel applied pressure on Germany until the German government agreed to pay reparations to the Jews.

"Israel played with the numbers, and inflated the number of Jews in Germany at the time of the Nazis, purporting that there were six million Jews there.

"In order to obtain more money, Israel invented stories about the Nazis using gas chambers for the mass murder of Jews."

[...]

Al-Azab Al-Tayyeb: "Zionist propaganda focused on these gas chambers, claiming that the Nazis used these chambers to exterminate so many people. Based on scientific facts, I doubt these figures. There are many methodical and scientific studies that mentioned smaller numbers, including a study by Garaudy, as I mentioned before."

Host: "A few hundred thousand, maybe?"

Al-Azab Al-Tayyeb: "Yes. First of all, about these gas chambers... It is said that those Jews were burned there. These gas chambers were very small. Thus, these chambers cannot be used to burn these millions.

"I have made this very clear. But more importantly, the Germans did not burn anyone in these chambers. These chambers were used only for burning the bodies of those who were sick, both Jews and others. The Nazis did not detain Jews only. They detained people of all nationalities, including those who opposed them in the countries that they occupied. They used to bring the detainees to the concentration camps... Unfortunately, there was a lack of medical services, especially in the last years [of the war], because all the effort – both in terms of finance as well as services – was directed towards obtaining weapons and sending them to the front lines. Therefore, many detainees contracted diseases, especially typhoid fever. They died, and their bodies had to be burned in these chambers, in order to prevent negative sanitary effects on the rest of the detainees."