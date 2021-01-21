D.C.-Based Egyptian Journalist Atef Abdel Gawad To Hizbullah TV: The World Will Remember Trump Like It Does Hitler; He Needed A Psychiatric Clinic

Egyptian journalist, based in Washington D.C., Atef Abdel Gawad said that Donald Trump was not mentally or emotionally healthy in an interview, which was aired on Al-Manar TV (Hizbullah-Lebanon) on January 17, 2021. He said that the world will remember Trump like it remembers Hitler, as someone who needed a psychiatric clinic. He suggested an amendment to American elections regulations, which would require presidential candidates to undergo mental and physical testing before they can take office. For more about Atef Abdel Gawad, see MEMRI TV clips No.7888 and 4041,

History Will Remember Trump "As It Remembers Hitler" And "As A President Who Needed A Psychiatric Clinic"

Interviewer: "Dr. Abdel Gawad, do you think that history will remember Trump's presidency?"

Atef Abdel Gawad: "On the one hand, it will remember him as it remembers Hitler, and on the other hand, it will remember Trump as a president who needed a psychiatric clinic.

"I Support Amending The Regulations Of The U.S. Elections" So That No President Can Take Office Unless He Is Tested, "Mentally And Psychologically"

"Therefore, I support amending the regulations of the U.S. elections. This amendment suggests that any presidential candidate or any president would not be allowed to take office until he is tested – not only physically, but also mentally and psychologically. Because, as a matter of fact, there is a lot of evidence that shows that President Trump has not been mentally and emotionally healthy."