Children's Indoctrination: Jordanian Boy Pledges To Be Martyred For Jerusalem In Viral Video

On April 7, 2019, the Gaza TV Media YouTube account posted a video of a small Jordanian boy volunteering to go to Jerusalem and die as a martyr. In the video, the boy, Amir Al-Khasawne, is seen marching with a slingshot and a toy rifle. When his mother asks him where he is going, he says: "I'm going on a journey far away. I might not come back." Later in the video Amir tells his mother that he is going to Jerusalem, to "the martyr Omar Abu Laila and his friends." On March 19, 2019, Omar Abu Laila, fatally stabbed Sgt. Gal Keidan, grabbed his gun and shot to death Rabbi Achiad Ettinger. The boy Al-Khasawne continued: "I will shoot the Jews who shot Omar." When his mother warns him that he would be killed, the boy says: "It's no big deal, mommy. I will die for the sake of Jerusalem. Isn't Jerusalem worth dying for? Isn't Al-Aqsa worth dying for?" In tears, Amir calls out: "For the sake of Allah, oh Arabs! This is Jerusalem! It is the destination of the Prophet's Night Journey! They sold out Jerusalem!" He concluded by calling upon Saladin to "wake up." The video was produced by Mays Alreem for Television Photography.

"I'm Going On A Journey Far Away – I Might Not Come Back"

Amir's mother: "My darling Amir, where are you going?"

Amir Al-Khasawneh: "I'm going on a journey far away. I might not come back."

Amir's mother: "My darling, your father has been looking for you."

Amir Al-Khasawneh: "Send him my regards, ask him to forgive me, and pray for me."

Amir's mother: "You are frightening me. Where are you going?"

Amir Al-Khasawneh: "To Jerusalem."

"It's No Big Deal, Mommy, I Will Die For The Sake Of Jerusalem, Isn't Jerusalem Worth Dying For? Isn't Al-Aqsa Mosque Worth Dying For?"

Amir's mother: "But it is far away, Amir..."

Amir Al-Khasawneh: "No, it is behind that mountain. You can go. Don't worry."

Amir's mother: "Who are you going to?"

Amir Al-Khasawneh: "I'm going to the martyr Omar Abu Laila and his friends. I will shoot the Jews who shot Omar. I'm going to Omar's mother, to kiss her head, and say to her: I'm like Omar! We are all like Omar! We are all your children!"

Amir's mother: "But the Jews will shoot you and you will die, Amir."

Amir Al-Khasawneh: "It's no big deal, mommy. I will die for the sake of Jerusalem. Isn't Jerusalem worth dying for? Isn't Al-Aqsa Mosque worth dying for?

[...]

"This is Jerusalem, oh Arabs! This is Jerusalem, oh Arabs! For Allah's sake, oh Arabs! For Allah's sake, oh Arabs! This is Jerusalem! It is the destination of the Prophet's nocturnal journey! They sold out Jerusalem! Wake up, oh Saladin!"