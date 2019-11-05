Chicago Islamic Scholar Omar Baloch: Israel Arms And Trains ISIS, Uses It To Destabilize The Region, Advance Its Plans For 'Greater Israel,' Alienate Muslims From Concepts Of Jihad, Islamic State

Chicago Islamic Scholar Omar Baloch said in a video he uploaded to his YouTube channel on September 11, 2019 that Islamic State (ISIS) is now fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan because "you will always find ISIS in places that are running a Zionist agenda [for] Greater Israel." He said that Israel created ISIS in order to weaken Muslims by alienating them from ideas like an Islamic state, Jihad, and Muslim unity, without which he said Islam would not be the same. Showing pictures of ISIS fighters, Baloch said that the weaponry, uniforms, and training that ISIS has are evidence that it is trained and armed by Israel, and he predicted that Israel will use ISIS to destabilize Pakistan and Kashmir. He added that Israel is "working on Kashmir" by means of India's actions in the region and that Israel intends to do to the Kashmiris what it did do to the Palestinians.

According to the Facebook page of the Furqaan Institute of Quranic Education (FIQE), Sheikh Omar Baloch was born in Chicago and is the scholar in residence at the Al-Furqaan Foundation, of which FIQE is a division. The Facebook page also says that Baloch studied at Georgetown University, at Al-Azhar University in Egypt, at Jamia Thul Ahlul Hadith in Pakistan. For more about Sheikh Omar Baloch, see MEMRI TV Clip No. 7053 Illinois-Based Sheikh Omar Baloch: Islamic Relief Organizations Should Promote the Caliphate as the Long-Term Solution to Humanitarian Problems.

To view the clip of Sheikh Omar Baloch on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"You Will Always Find ISIS In Places That Are Running A Zionist Agenda, The Agenda For Greater Israel"

Sheikh Omar Baloch: "All of a sudden, guess what? ISIS is in Afghanistan and ISIS is killing Taliban.

[...]

"You will always find ISIS in places that are running a Zionist agenda, the agenda for Greater Israel."

[...]

"Israel Is Supporting ISIS... To Destabilize Syria And Other Areas That Eventually Israel Would Want To Either Weaken Or Take Over"

"Israel is supporting ISIS because it is supporting Israeli agenda to destabilize Syria and other areas that eventually Israel would want to either weaken or take over.

[...]

"In the 1990's, they said: 'Oh, the idea of Islamic state is rising! The idea of the Islamic state was growing, so then let’s create a group that calls itself Islamic State so that we can really crush this idea.'

[...]

"[They said:] 'Let's create militants that do crazy things and put people on fire and kill the Christians, so that [Muslims] will not hold the word 'Jihad' as sacred.'"

[...]

"[We Are Told:] 'Do Your Prayers, No Problem! Just Don't Talk About A Caliphate... Muslim Unity, And Don't Talk About Having A Caliph'"

"If you are going to remove the idea of the Caliphate, and if you are going to remove the idea of Islamic State, and if you are going to remove the idea of doing Jihad... If you're going to remove these things from your Islam and from your thought and from your mind and from your practice... What will be left of Islam?

[...]

"[We are told:] 'Do your prayers, no problem! Just don't talk about a Caliphate, don't talk about Muslim unity, and don't talk about having a Caliph.'

[...]

"Do you see the guns that they have? Do you see the missiles that they have? Do you see the masks that they have? Do you see the clothes that they have? Do any of these people look unfit? These are all athletic people. These are all trained people.

[...]

"Where are they getting the money from? They're making the guns themselves? They have a manufacturing... You think ISIS knows how to manufacture guns? Who is selling them the guns?

[...]

"Look at how they're being trained. Look at how they are. If you take a close look at this... Look at this... Look at how they're training them."

[...]

"Israel Is Going To Do The Same To The Kashmiris That They Did To The Palestinians"

"So Israel is working on Kashmir on one side, through India. They're going to do the same to the Kashmiris that they did to the Palestinians.

[...]

"Israel is in Afghanistan and it will use Afghanistan to create problems in Pakistan, in Kashmir, and so on and so forth."