Cartoons In Qatari Dailies Slam Trump Administration's Response To Coronavirus Crisis

In the recent weeks, the Qatari press – both the establishment press and the London-based Qatari dailies – have published many cartoons criticizing the U.S. administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis. The cartoons deride the U.S. and the Trump administration for losing control of the pandemic and for the administration's hasty decisions that contributed to the high death toll from the virus. They also mock Trump's decision to halt U.S. funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the midst of the pandemic, and one cartoon presented Trump as a greater threat to the world than the virus.



Trump is worse than the coronavirus (Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, London, April 9, 2020)

The following are some of these cartoons.

1. Trump Administration's Incompetent Response To The Pandemic



Right: Trump says: "Nothing to worry about, I'll take control of it in no time." Left: The virus grabs Trump (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, April 5, 2020)



Coronavirus threatens to sink the American ship, as Trump says "Everything is under control, just…" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, April 20, 2020)



White House yells "help us" as coronavirus overtakes U.S." (Al-Arab, Qatar, April 2, 2020)



Trump helpless in the face of "the rising coronavirus death toll and accusations of negligence against him" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, April 2, 2020)



Statue of liberty terrified as coronavirus spreads (Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, London, April 18, 2020)



As "number of coronavirus cases in U.S. tops one million," the virus declares: "And here is the first-place winner in number of cases" – the U.S. (Al-Arab, Qatar, May 2, 2020)



Coronavirus death toll in U.S. (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, April 3, 2020)

2. U.S. Halts WHO Funding



Trump shackles the WHO in the midst of the fight against the pandemic (Al-Sharq, Qatar, April 19, 2020)



Trump, in the guise of a coronavirus, undermines the WHO's efforts to fight the pandemic (Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, London, April 16, 2020)



U.S. halts WHO funding amid the global fight against the virus (Al-Arab, Qatar, April 19, 2020)