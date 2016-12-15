Cartoons In Gulf Press On Humanitarian Disaster In Aleppo

The humanitarian disaster in eastern Aleppo due to the massive attacks of the Syrian regime and its allies, Russia and Iran, on the city, as well as Aleppo's recent recapture by the regime, have been widely addressed in the Arab media, including in many Cartoons, especially in the Gulf press. Depicting the catastrophic situation in Aleppo prior to its fall, and also commenting on the deal for evacuating civilians and fighters from the city, the cartoons presented the Assad regime and its allies as the perpetrators of war crimes and mass-murder. They also leveled harsh criticism at the U.N. and international community for ignoring Aleppo's plight and not doing anything to rescue the city.

The following is a sampling of the cartoons published in the Gulf press.

Aleppo Is Being Pulverized; Innocents Are Being Massacred



Aleppo weeps as its babies are massacred (Arabi21.com, December 9, 2106)



Aleppo waits for rescue (Makkah, Saudi Arabia, December 5, 2016)



"Aleppo" burning and bleeding (Al-Jazirah, Saudi Arabia, December 10, 2016)



"Evacuation of civilians from Aleppo" (Al-Watan, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2016)

Regime And Its Allies Have Turned Aleppo Into A Mass Grave



"Syrian regime" holds up Aleppo's bound and severed arms in triumph (Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, London, December 14, 2016)



Assad looks down at the mass grave that is "Aleppo" (Al-Medina, Saudi Arabia, December 14, 2016)



"Assad" and "Putin" flatten "Aleppo" (Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, London, November 11, 2016)



The Angel of Death toys with Aleppo using Syrian-Russian scythes (Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, London, December 15, 2016).



"Syrian regime," standing with "Russia" amid ruins of Aleppo, says: "peace at last!" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, December 12, 2016)



"Aleppo in Flames" – Assad and his allies warm their hands at the fire (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, December 3, 2016)



The Syrian Iwo Jima: Assad and his allies raise their scythe over Aleppo victims (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, December 15, 2016)

U.N. Doing Nothing To Help Aleppo



"Aleppo" pleads for help but the U.N., blind and crippled, is heedless (Al-Watan, Saudi Arabia, December 10, 2016)



The world ignores Aleppo's pleas for help (Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, London, December 13, 2016)



U.N. Takes "Aleppo's" pulse, waiting for it to perish (Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, London, September 25, 2016)



"The international community" is blind to suffering of "Aleppo" (Al-Watan, Saudi Arabia, November 21, 2016)



"The international community" documents "Aleppo's" suffering instead of rescuing it (Al-Watan, Saudi Arabia, November 30, 2016)



Arab world looks away as Syria drowns in blood, then cries over it when it's too late (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, December 8, 2016)

Criticism Of Arab World



Arab world annoyed with "Aleppo's" cries for help, prefers to watch sexy singer (Facebook.com/AbuMahjoobNews, 15 December, 2016)