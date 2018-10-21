Australian Cleric Nassim Abdi: Women Shouldn't Put Themselves Out There If They Don't Want Their Privacy Invaded Sexually; Fornicators Burned 'In An Oven-Like Place After Death'

Australian cleric Nassim Abdi delivered two lectures in which he spoke about women, modesty, and the sin of fornication. In the first lecture, titled "Modesty... Or A Lack Thereof!" and uploaded to YouTube on April 20, Abdi criticized men who allow their female family members to "beautify themselves." Abdi said that Allah created women to be in their homes, and that education, work, and visiting can be done within Islamic guidelines but should not be the norm. He also criticized Muslim women who "scream and shout like clowns" in public places. In the second lecture, titled "Fornication: Its Pathways and Branches" and uploaded on August 15, Abdi said that fornication is a natural consequence of the "beautification of women." Abdi said that while he does not justify sexual abuse, women who do not want their privacy invaded sexually should not "put [themselves] out there." He criticized the West for not caring "about the honor of their women," and said that the infidels "love the fact" that Muslim youth commit fornication. Nassim Abdi is a cleric with the Australian Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jammah (ASWJ) Association, and both lectures were uploaded to the ASWJ Auburn Media YouTube channel. Nassim Abdi drew criticism from Australian media in September 2018 for a sermon in which he said women must not refuse their husbands intimacy.

"How Do We Claim To Be People Of Modesty When Our Women Are Walking Around With Their Hair Covered, But... When They're At The Beach, Their Pants Or Their Skirts All The Way Up To Their Shins?"

April 20, 2018

Nassim Abdi: "We, dear brothers, are responsible for the upbringing of our women, our daughters. We are responsible for advising our sisters, our mothers, our aunties. We are responsible for advising the women believers.

[...]

"What do you say when a person is meant to be modest and you see him walking with his wife and she is wearing pants tighter than gym pants? What do you say to a person who openly on Facebook, and on Instagram, and on Snapchat, and on every other website, has his wife beautified more for the eyes of thousands of men than she is beautified for him at home? How do we claim to be people of modesty when our women are walking around with their hair covered, but their sleeves rolled up to here, and their faces beautified, and half a bottle of perfume, and when they're at the beach, their pants or their skirts all the way up to their shins? What modesty is this, dear brothers?

[...]

"The hijab is meant to be a barrier between the prying eyes of men and the beauty of women. Now the hijab has become a means of beautification. Allah says: 'Let them not beautify themselves,' let them hide their beauty, 'except that which you can't hide,' except that which naturally shows, the shape of their body, et cetera. The extra beautification, they're doing the eyebrows, and the perfume, and the makeup, and all of these other things... Hijab is meant for the woman to keep herself private. Hijab is there for here to block the prying eyes of men from here. Now you look at our women, is that the reality?

[...]

"The problem is that it is not only the girls' fault for dressing like that. We can sit here and talk about the women all day and night. The bigger problem is who is the one who led her to that point? Who is the one who allowed her to be outside of the house in such a manner? Who is the one who allowed her, who raised her in a way that she does not feel she is doing anything wrong?

[...]

"You're going to be asked by Allah about your womenfolk. Every single one of you is responsible, and every single one of you will be asked about his flock, about his family. Are we doing what we're meant to be doing regarding the modesty of our women, and the upbringing of our women, instilling modesty in them?"

[...]

"Today We Have Made The Main Place Of The Woman Outside Of The House To The Extent That She Views Her House As A Prison"

"Allah clearly said, the main place of the woman is her house. Today we have made the main place of the woman outside of the house to the extent that she views her house as a prison. She's at home and she gets depressed. She's at home and she hates her life. She's at home and she starts going through withdrawals. The woman's at home, this is her place, this is her safety, these are her barriers, this is her castle, this is where Allah created her to be. She's allowed to go out, she's allowed to get an education, she's allowed to work if need be, she's allowed to take the kids out, she's allowed to do shopping, she's allowed to visit, she's allowed to do all of that. But within Islamic guidelines, and not that it's the norm. You look at some of the fathers today, when they instill in their daughters from a young age: 'Make sure when you grow up, you get your proper education.' What do they mean by proper education? 'You get a university degree. Most likely you're not going to use it. And on top of that university degree, you make sure you get a good job. Raise the head of the Muslims by allowing Muslim women in hijab to work in the workforce, be prevalent, be out there...' Is this what Allah said? Is this what you think is going to give victory to the Muslims? Is this what you think is going to instill modesty in our daughters?

[...]

"A lot of the time, whose fault is this? Our fault as men. Our fault as fathers, our fault as brothers, our fault as people of responsibility, that we threw this responsibility. Our fault as the people that had the purest shari'a and way on the face of the Earth, and we purposely turned away from it and we could not care less. The worse of voices is that of the donkey. You look at a person in the street today... Go past any restaurant, at nine thirty, ten o'clock at night, no problem... Go to a restaurant, go to a café. The loudest ones, the ones with the voices of donkeys, are unfortunately the Muslim women. Our women in hijab. The ones who are meant to be examples for the entire world when it comes to modesty. The ones who are meant to be examples for the entire world for chastity. They're the loudest ones, they're the ones screaming, and shouting, and laughing, and carrying on like clowns. That's them."

[...]

"The Western World Doesn't Care About The Honor Of Their Women – This Is A Fact... If You Don't Want A Person To Invade Your Privacy Sexually, You Don't Put Yourself Out There"

August 15, 2018

"If the laws of Allah are implemented, the society will be not perfect, there's never anything that's perfect in this material world. But the society will be the best it possibly can be. When Allah made fornication forbidden, Allah made everything that leads to fornication as hard as possible to get you there. For example, Islam does not allow for the woman to get all beautified. Beautified hair, beautified makeup, beautified perfume, beautified dress, et cetera. Islam doesn't allow that.

[...]

"So when in society, you're allowing the women to get out beautified, what do you think is a natural consequence of that? The natural consequence is fornication.

[...]

"The Western world doesn't care about the honor of their women. This is a fact.

[...]

"Due to their lack of wisdom, and knowledge, and perfection in legislation, they allow the woman to dress in a promiscuous manner. We're not justifying anyone to commit any act of sexual assault or sexual harassment or sexual abuse. We're not justifying it. No, if I don't like something, I cover it up. If I don't want you to rob my house, I don't leave my front door open. If I don't want you to go into my bag, I don't open my bag and walk around in the open room with my bag open, as if to say: 'Look what's inside.' I close my bag and I put it next to me. If you don't want a person to invade your privacy sexually, you don't put yourself out there. Biologically, this is basic science. This is not religion. Basic science, basic make-up of human beings."

[...]

"We Should Never Fall For The Façade Of 'Our Women Are Dignified, Our Women Are Free, Our Women Are Honored'"

"In certain communities, the majority of the youth commit fornication, married or not married. Mainly the boys, but also now more and more the girls. And the infidels love this. Even Allah tells us that they want you to be unbeliever so that you can be equals, like them. They don't want to see you chaste, they don't want to see you moral, they don't want to see you an exemplary example, they don't want to see you a person of the highest standards. They want you to be... If they commit a low, they also want you to be on that low. They want you to make unbelief, just like they make unbelief, out of jealousy from their own souls. Why should you be this moral chaste woman that doesn't commit fornication, and we're looked down upon that we'll sleep with a guy every week? Why? We want you to be like us. And look at how much emphasis is on corrupting the Muslim women and corrupting their households.

[...]

"The main punishment for the people who are not forgiven in this material world for committing fornication is that they're put in an oven-like place after death, where the fire comes up from the bottom. The bottom is wide and the top is narrow, and they're screaming and they're burnt, and the fire takes them up, and then they drop them back down when the fire decreases. And that continues to happen over and over and over again until Allah orders for the hour to come [Judgment Day].

[...]

"We should never fall for the façade of 'our women are dignified, our women are free, our women are honored, our women, our women, our women, our women...' and they're subjugated mentally and physically to the worst types of abuse that humanity has ever seen. The only difference is that they make the women today feel that it's their choice to be subjugated to such humiliation."