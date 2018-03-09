Assad's Pounding Of Eastern Ghouta As Reflected In Press Cartoons

The recent weeks' massive attacks on the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta by the Assad regime and its allies, primarily Russia, which has reportedly involved chemical weapons, has sparked a flood of reactions in the Arab press. Among these reactions are cartoons published in the Gulf States , known for their opposition to the Assad regime, and also on Syrian opposition websites. The cartoons decry the disaster in Ghouta and the humanitarian crisis there, presenting the Assad regime as waging a war of extermination against the Syrian people with the help of its accomplice, Russia . Some of the cartoons denounce the regime and Russia for ignoring the ceasefire declared by the Security Council and even exploiting it to keep butchering the population. Many condemn the silence of the Arabs and the international community in the face of the events in Ghouta, depicting them as doing nothing but documenting the atrocities or uttering feeble protests.

The following is a sampling of the cartoons:

The Humanitarian Crisis In Ghouta



Residents of Ghouta in danger, threatened by missiles that surround them in a sea of blood (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, February 22, 2018)



" Eastern Ghouta ": even the Angel of Death, holding an infant, cries out "Enough" (stepagency-sy.net, February 9, 2018)



Child in "Ghouta' sheds tears of blood ( Al-Raya , Qatar , February 22, 2018)

The Murderous Assad Regime



Assad, in a military uniform decorated with skulls and holding a barrel bomb in one hand and a missile in the other, stands on the chest of a dead Syrian civilian (Makkah, Saudi Arabia, February 23, 2018)



Assad sprays the residents of Ghouta with chemical weapons as they beg for help ( Makkah , Saudi Arabia , February 22, 2018)



The children of Ghouta are Assad's target (aljazeera.net, February 22, 2018)



On the way to Jerusalem , Assad and the Iranian regime plough through Ghouta (arabi21.com, February 21, 2018)



Assad stands on the skulls of the " Eastern Ghouta " dead, saying: "After eight years you're still not used to the situation!" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London , February 22, 2018)



The Syrian weapons fired "at Ghouta" are more massive than those fired "at Israel " (Al Bayan, UAE, February 17, 2018)



"Assad regime" warplane rains coffins down on "Al-Ghouta" (' Okaz , Saudi Arabia , February 26, 2018)

Russia An Accomplice Of The Assad Regime, Its Hands Covered In Syrian Blood



Russia requests a Security Council session on Ghouta, while it drinks a glass of Syrian blood and its hand drips blood (alaraby.co.uk, February 22, 2018)



Russia explains that the use of "poisonous chlorine gas" was "self-defense" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London , February 9, 2018)



"The Russian veto" green lights the regime attacks on "civilians in Ghouta and Idlib" ( Makkah , Saudi Arabia , February10, 2018)



Russia 's Security Council veto allows Syrian regime to keep pounding Ghouta ( Makkah , Saudi Arabia , February 26, 2018)

Criticism Of Syrian Regime , Russia , For Ignoring The UN Ceasefire



The "hudna" (ceasefire) turns into missiles fired by " Russia " on "Eastern Ghouta" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London , February 27, 2018)



Russia, Assad regime, shoot the "hudna" in "Eastern Ghouta" ( Al-Arab , Qatar , March 1, 2018)



Putin uses the "hudna" as an opportunity to nail a target to Syria 's back (arabi21.com, March 2, 2018)



Assad, Russia, use the "hudna" to continue crushing the children of Ghouta ( Al-Arab , Qatar , March 4, 2018)



Assad roasts the "hudna" ( Al-Watan , Saudi Arabia , February 26, 2018)

Criticism Of UN, International, Arab Silence



The UN responds to the chemical attack on Ghouta by raising a placard that reads: "We condemn, denounce and deplore" ( Al-Jazirah , Saudi Arabia , February 12, 2018)



"Arab regime," "West," and "the international bodies" all green light "the ongoing attacks to annihilate Eastern Ghouta !!" (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London , February 23, 2018)



UN Secretary-General António Guterres plays while "Ghouta" burns, singing "I am concerned, very concerned" ( Al-Jazirah , Saudi Arabia , February 25, 2018)



"The international community and the slaughter in Ghouta" (alaraby.co.uk, February 23, 2018)



The rope thrown to Ghouta by "the world" turns into a noose (orient-news.net, February 19, 2018)



"The Arab and international silence in the face of the crimes of the Syrian regime in Ghouta": Assad sharpens his missiles with the help of the Arab League and the UN (arabi.21.com, February 23, 2018)



"The children of Syria " are dying amid the silence of the world (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London , February 21, 2018.)



Assad bombs Ghouta and the UN catalogues the types of missiles: "One conventional, one TNT, two chemical…" (stepagency-sy.net, February 12, 2018)



The UN is busy reading documents while the Syrians, drowning in blood, beg for help (stepagency-sy.net, February 24, 2018)