Assad's Pounding Of Eastern Ghouta As Reflected In Press Cartoons

The recent weeks' massive attacks on the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta by the Assad regime and its allies, primarily Russia, which has reportedly involved chemical weapons, has sparked a flood of reactions in the Arab press. Among these reactions are cartoons published in the
The following is a sampling of the cartoons:
The Humanitarian Crisis In Ghouta
Residents of Ghouta in danger, threatened by missiles that surround them in a sea of blood (Al-Quds Al-Arabi, London, February 22, 2018)
"
Child in "Ghouta' sheds tears of blood (
The Murderous Assad Regime
Assad, in a military uniform decorated with skulls and holding a barrel bomb in one hand and a missile in the other, stands on the chest of a dead Syrian civilian (Makkah, Saudi Arabia, February 23, 2018)
Assad sprays the residents of Ghouta with chemical weapons as they beg for help (
The children of Ghouta are Assad's target (aljazeera.net, February 22, 2018)
On the way to
Assad stands on the skulls of the "
The Syrian weapons fired "at Ghouta" are more massive than those fired "at
"Assad regime" warplane rains coffins down on "Al-Ghouta" ('
"The Russian veto" green lights the regime attacks on "civilians in Ghouta and Idlib" (
Criticism Of Syrian
The "hudna" (ceasefire) turns into missiles fired by "
Russia, Assad regime, shoot the "hudna" in "Eastern Ghouta" (
Putin uses the "hudna" as an opportunity to nail a target to
Assad, Russia, use the "hudna" to continue crushing the children of Ghouta (
Assad roasts the "hudna" (
Criticism Of UN, International, Arab Silence
The UN responds to the chemical attack on Ghouta by raising a placard that reads: "We condemn, denounce and deplore" (
"Arab regime," "West," and "the international bodies" all green light "the ongoing attacks to annihilate
UN Secretary-General António Guterres plays while "Ghouta" burns, singing "I am concerned, very concerned" (
"The international community and the slaughter in Ghouta" (alaraby.co.uk, February 23, 2018)
The rope thrown to Ghouta by "the world" turns into a noose (orient-news.net, February 19, 2018)
"The Arab and international silence in the face of the crimes of the Syrian regime in Ghouta": Assad sharpens his missiles with the help of the Arab League and the UN (arabi.21.com, February 23, 2018)
"The children of
Assad bombs Ghouta and the UN catalogues the types of missiles: "One conventional, one TNT, two chemical…" (stepagency-sy.net, February 12, 2018)
The UN is busy reading documents while the Syrians, drowning in blood, beg for help (stepagency-sy.net, February 24, 2018)
UN to