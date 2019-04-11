Antisemitic Online Incitement – Account Review: Facebook And GAB User Posts Antisemitic Content, Covertly Photographs Orthodox Jews, Posts Their Photos And Photos Of Axe; Writes: 'I Wanna Kill'

The following is a new report in a series from the MEMRI initiative researching online incitement against Jews, people of color, Muslims and the LGBTQ+ community. Government, media, and academia can request a full copy by writing to [email protected] with the title of this report in the subject line.

This series and initiative are part of the MEMRI Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial, which aims to bring these issues to media, to present evidence so that legal countermeasures can be taken, and to inform policy makers in order to provide the informational infrastructure for policies, strategies and legislative initiatives to counter them. It is the largest collection of this content in the world.

Facebook user "S.L." (full name and details available from MEMRI) has posted and shared extensive antisemitic content, some of which suggests a possible threat to individuals. His posts present his covert surveillance and photographing of Orthodox Jews in the Monroe, New York area, his possession of an axe, and his desire to use it. The subject of most of his posts is his belief that Jewish doctors harvest and consume the blood and organs of non-Jews, under the guise of providing medical care.

An analysis of the language and content of a very active account on the GAB platform suggests that this account too belongs to S.L., under another name. This account has had over 6,000 posts since it was opened approximately eight months ago.

S.L. appears to be located in the U.S. His Facebook account has been suspended multiple times, and has been inactive or suspended since September 2018; the activity on the GAB account that appears to be his continues, as noted.

In July and August 2018, S.L. posted on Facebook a series of covertly taken photos of Orthodox Jews with antisemitic captions. Photo analysis suggests these were taken in and around a convenience store in Monroe, New York, an area near several Jewish communities.

Previously, S.L. posted a series of photos of a displayed axe, adding a caption referring to wiping blood off the blade. He shared a document naming prominent American Jews, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and then-Anti-Defamation League director Abe Foxman, accusing them of calling for genocide of the white race. He then commented on his own post, stating: "I wanna kill."

S.L. has also posted multiple original essays about Jewish conspiracies to harvest the blood and organs of non-Jews. One, titled "The Organ Harvesting Ritual," gave a lengthy description of the process used by Jews.

Below are some examples of S.L.'s antisemitic and threatening activity on Facebook, and from the GAB account that most likely also belongs to him.

Facebook: Screenshots And Excerpts

In August 2018, S.L. posted photos he took, apparently unbeknownst to them, of religious Jews in and outside a convenience store in an area identified as Monroe, New York. One post was titled "Yid watch." S.L. commented on one of the photos, writing "I take a little bit of your soul, each time… Wait… You have no soul…."

S.L. posted multiple photos of an axe. One photo has the caption: "I don't put it back into the sheath, until I wipe the blood off the blade…" In this post he marked his location as Stockholm, Sweden.

In an essay posted on Facebook about how Jews harvest organs from Gentiles, and titled "The Organ Harvesting Ritual," S.L. wrote: "[O]rgan harvesting live gentiles is a multi-billion dollar industry. They satisfy their blood lust for human ritual sacrifice legally, because organ harvesting is virtually identical in scope of extreme torture, while keeping the victim alive as long as possible. Sticking needles and scalpels into them. I wouldn't even be surprised if some 'people' drink the adrenaline blood."

S.L. shared a document in which he names prominent American Jews, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and then-Anti-Defamation League director Abe Foxman, accusing them of calling for genocide of the white race. He commented on his own post: "I wanna kill."

GAB: Account Profile Screenshot

The GAB account does not feature photos but is very active, with, as noted, over 6,000 posts since it was opened approximately eight months ago. The account profile states: "By LAW Christians are not to do business with jews. Jews are satanist, infidels. KJV John 7:1, 8:44-48, Rev 2:9, 3:9, Titus 1 'jewish fables' [sic.]"

