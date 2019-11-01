Al-Jazeera's Midan Voice Internet Channel: Jews Created And Control The Porn Industry In Order To Pollute American And Christian Values

On October 29, 2019, a video about Jewish control of the pornography industry was uploaded by Midan Voice, an Al-Jazeera Internet audio channel directed at youth. The narrator said that the Jews dominate the porn industry and spread pornography in order to "pollute Christian culture" and destroy American values. Midan Voice was launched on YouTube and Soundcloud in January 2018. According to a statement released by Al-Jazeera at the time, the channel would help to circumvent bans on Al-Jazeera broadcasts in various Arab countries.

To view the clip of Al-Jazeera's Midan Voice Program on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"How Come The Jews Ban Pornography In Their Own Country When They Were The First To Expand Porn And Invest In It To Begin With?"

Narrator: "How did the Jews take control of the porn industry?

[...]

"In 2016, the Israeli Knesset passed a bill that forces the Internet Service Providers – ISPs – to remove porn websites throughout the country, because the content on these sites harms children and hurts the nation, especially since it has become easier for children to log on to porn websites than it is for them to buy ice cream at the local market. This forced the Jewish state to take action in order to protect minors from this danger. This bill raises a legitimate question, because it contains a strange paradox: How come the Jews ban pornography in their own country when they were the first to expand porn and invest in it to begin with? A few people have tried to present the facts about the role of the Jews in porn, but most of them were either attacked – under the pretext of antisemitism and incitement to violence – or had their own videos removed from YouTube and the Internet.

[...]

"The Jews have dominated most aspects of [the porn industry], if not all of them. According to the American Time Magazine, the inventor of the sex phone lines was Gloria Leonard, who, throughout her porn journey, would present herself as a good Jewish girl from a New York neighborhood.

[...]

"Even in the famous Playboy Magazine, which was founded in the mid 1950s, the Jews' control over the magazine team was entirely clear from day one."

"Researchers Have Mentioned Reasons Like The Rebellion Against Conservative Values, The Desire To Corrupt People..."

[...]

"Most of the male porn actors in the 1970s and 1980s were Jews. The most famous of those actors – the most renowned port actor of all – is the American Jew Ron Jeremy, who is known as the 'porn legend.'

[...]

"Steven Hirsch, a 57-years-old Jew, is known as the 'Donald Trump of Porn.' He is the manager of the VIVID company, which is known as the 'Microsoft of Porn.'

[...]

"What led the Jews to this holy march towards the porn industry?

[...]

"Is there a more profound reason other than the desire to earn profits in light of the low cost of production? Researchers have mentioned reasons like the rebellion against conservative values, the desire to corrupt people, and the shift from the European ghettos to American freedom, but nobody was as straightforward as the Jewish porn producer Al Goldstein."

"Therefore, Porn Has Become A Means To Pollute Christian Culture, Because It Quickly Penetrates American Homes"

"When he was asked why the Jews dominate the porn industry, he [Goldstein] said clearly: 'The only reason that the Jews play a role in the porn industry is that we hate Christ.'

"Therefore, porn has become a means to pollute Christian culture, because it quickly penetrates American homes. Naturally, one cannot generalize and attribute Goldstein's view to all porn producers, but it seems to be a widespread view in porn circles. Luke Ford wrote: 'In the early 20th century, the Jews engaged in pornography because of their reactionary hatred of the Christians. They have tried to destroy the American values of that time, and it seems that they have been successful in doing so.'"