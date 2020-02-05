Afghan Taliban Statements On Donald Trump's Peace Plan For Palestine: 'Zionist Terrorists Are Supported By The Tyrants Of This Age (America)'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has issued the following two statements opposing the peace plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

"The Radical Zio-Crusader Leaders Like Benjamin Netanyahu And Donald Trump Should Know That Palestine Is Not Forgotten By The Rest Of The Ummah"

Excerpts from the January 30, 2020 statement:

"Our Holy Prophet [Muhammad] Peace Be Upon Him said, as narrated in [the books of his traditions] Muslim and Bukhari: Believers in their mutual love, compassion and mercy are like one body; when any limb aches, the whole body reacts with sleeplessness and fever (Bukhari).

"It is for this reason that today the troubles of Muslims living in Palestine are the troubles of everyone who calls himself a believer. The conflict of Palestine, which began in the twentieth century, continues at a time when the filthy Zionists are getting the support of the tyrannical forces like America to continue their occupation of the Muslim lands in Palestine, a land holding the third most holiest site of Islam and the former Qibla of Muslims – Bait al-Maqdis.

"The Zionist terrorists are supported by the tyrants of this age (America) who continue to work for destabilizing the middle eastern Muslim countries and for the past 53 years, the Muslims of Palestine have suffered and are struggling for their freedom against this Zio-Crusader oppression. The whole world is witness to the crimes and terrorism of the Zionists in Palestine who have ethnically cleansed and committed genocide against the Palestinian Muslims to usurp their homeland. They have taken the lands and destroyed the homes and mosques of the local Palestinians and have been killing them systematically in their own land. From adults to young children, no one has been spared and thousands of others are languishing in the concentration camps.

"The Trump administration has once again spared no effort to show its enmity towards Muslims by announcing a 'Deal of the Century.' The radical Zio-Crusader leaders like Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump should know that Palestine is not forgotten by the rest of the Ummah. The Muslims of Palestine are part of the Ummah and the Palestinian cause beats in the heart of every Muslim. The ridiculous deal announced by Trump with the Zionists is the defining feature of the occupation and terrorism of the Israelis with the backing of the Americans.

"The crimes of the Israeli establishment not only amount to war crimes under international law but are in violation of all the fundamental rights and principles of all the international laws. Therefore, all Muslim states in the world must raise their voices against this new Israel-American aggression at every platform because this transgression will further destabilize the entire middle east and pour fuel on the already raging fire. This must also serve as a wakeup call for every concerned Muslim who must strongly condemn such terrorism and show true solidarity with the Palestinian cause by targeting American interests through boycotts, protests and other means."

"The Afghan Nation Which Has Also Been A Victim Of War, Displacement And Occupation Understands The Pain Of The Oppressed Palestinians..."

Excerpts from the January 31, 2020 statement:

"For seventy years now, Palestine has symbolized what being oppressed and deprived of one's lawful rights look like. The Palestinian Muslims are the most oppressed nation on the face of the earth with 85% of their historical homeland (Palestine) forcefully occupied and more than half of its inhabitants forced to live as refugees in neighboring countries and across the globe.

"The Afghan nation which has also been a victim of war, displacement and occupation understands the pain of the oppressed Palestinians better than anyone else. But the world has yet to end their transgression against the defenseless Palestinians and [they] are still presenting proposals of occupying the remaining land of Palestine and snatching away what meager rights they still possess.

"The first transgression against the Palestinians occurred some seventy odd years earlier when a Zionist state was established through the occupation of half of the land of the Muslim Palestinians. Then in 1967, the Zionist regime occupied the remaining land of the Muslim Palestinians and took control over western [sic] Bait al-Maqdis (Jerusalem) including Masjid al-Aqsa before beginning construction of illegal settlements on the Muslim lands."

"The Transgression Against The Rights Of The Palestinian Nation Is Oppression That Effects Humanity At Large And Must Be Prevented By Every Human Being"

"Recently, the U.S. president Donald Trump and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu announced the 'Deal of the Century' proposal with the sole aim of giving legality to the Zionist occupation of Muslim lands and specifically Bait al-Maqdis and depriving the Palestinians from ever demanding their rights in a court of law.

"If on the one hand the issue of the first Qibla of Islam (Masjid al-Aqsa) is the mutual cause and a religious responsibility that must be discharged by the entire Muslim Ummah, on the other, the transgression against the rights of the Palestinian nation is oppression that effects [sic] humanity at large and must be prevented by every human being.

"If there is even an iota of human conscious [i.e. conscience] left and the world is not governed by law of the jungle then this plot to exterminate an entire people must be opposed and the Palestinians not deprived from their basic human rights.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan – which has always expressed its religious solidarity and affinity with the oppressed Palestinians – raises its voice in opposition against the current conspiracy and considers it a clear violation against Palestinian rights. The Islamic countries and all other parties that believe in the principles of justice must stop this oppression, occupation and transgression from taking a physical form."

Source: Alemarahenglish.com (Afghanistan), January 30 & 31, 2020. The original English of the statements has been lightly edited for clarity and standardization.