Afghan Taliban: 'Future American President And Administration Need To Be Vigilant Of War-Mongering Circles, Individuals And Groups That Seek To Perpetuate The War'

On November 10, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement regarding the U.S. presidential election results that U.S. television networks have called in favor of then Democratic presidential nominee and now President-Elect Joe Biden.

The Afghan Taliban, who signed a peace deal with the U.S. in Doha on February 29, 2020, are apprehensive as to how U.S. foreign policy on Afghanistan will change after Joe Biden succeeds President Donald Trump on January 20, 2021.

The Taliban statement does not mention either Biden or Trump, but stresses the need for the enforcement of the Doha deal, a controversial agreement to which the elected Afghan government was not a party.

Following is the text of the Taliban statement:

"American elections and transition of administration is an internal issue of the United States. The Doha agreement signed between the United States and the Islamic Emirate is an excellent document for bringing an end to the war and for a better future for both countries. The Islamic Emirate would like to stress to the new American president-elect and future administration that implementation of the agreement is the most reasonable and effective tool for ending the conflict between both our countries.

"Withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan, non-interference in our country and not allowing the use of Afghanistan [by the Taliban] to threaten America [as laid down in the Doha agreement] is in the interest of both our peoples and our nations.

"We remain committed to the agreement on our part and view it as a powerful basis for solving the Afghan issue, and we also give preference to solving our internal problems through dialogue and negotiations. The Islamic Emirate seeks positive relations with all countries of the world including America in the future.

"The future American president and administration need to be vigilant of war-mongering circles, individuals and groups that seek to perpetuate the war and to keep America mired in conflict in order to pursue their own personal interests and hold over power."

